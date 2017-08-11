Future of AAP: Kejriwal under Congress-BJP scanners! (Part-1)

-Dr. Abdul Ruff Colachal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that came to power in Delhi as a rude shock to the then leading parties like Congress and BJP ruling the state capital state alternatively since the Delhi state came into being. Arvind Kejriwal, the crusader for social causes, led the political regime change in Delhi and sent shock waves to the entire country of arrival of a serious threat to corrupt politicians.

Congress party that promotes corruption officially through its governments across the nation is worst affected outfit.

But corrupt politicians in all parties woke up to face the challenge to their illegal and immoral operations through political parties and Congress and BJP led that opposition.

While the Congress-BJP duo and central government through its Lieutenant Governor accelerated the move to unseat AAP government and end Kejriwal politics by falsely implicating him in corruption cases. Poor Delhi Chief Minister still thinks his “honesty” and people of Delhi would save him.

Delhi people chose Kejriwal to lead the Delhi state while India is immersed in petty politics often forgetting the needs of its citizens. Kejriwal knows Congress-BJP duo is pulling the carpet from under his feet.

Is Kejriwal a prisoner?

The image of “Great” Arvind Kejriwal got distorted when his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lost all five parliamentary seats in the Delhi state to BJP. He did not contest from there but went to Uttar Pradesh (UP) on a failed mission to defeat the PM candidate Narendra Modi in Varanasi where BJP won easily.

This failure taught Kejriwal a useful lesson about the secret alliance between two national parties; Congress and BJP. They would not permit AAP to make any inroads in the country because this new party would destroy both the essentially Hindutva parties. It did not help Arvind slash down his tone of arrogance towards fellow leaders like Prashant Bhushan. However, it did produce a tough course for AAP’s survival in the state.

True; AAP is the ruling party with enough majority in the Delhi State. Even if it loses a few more MLAs crossing over to BJP nothing would affect the fortunes of the party in the near future. However, its image as a great party is dropping in the public mind.

Kejriwal’s arrogance, even if for the sake of purity of politics, has affected the future of the party as a possible rise to a national party. That is indeed the success of secret alliance between BJP and the Congress. A consolidated AAP would have faced and repelled all accusations and destabilization efforts of these parties convincingly. But now even his former comrades are also against him, allowing the BJP-Congress alliance to compete actively in the troubled Delhi waters.

Continued arrogance in the face to harsh conspiracies and the rough political weather is indeed madness. By refusing to read the writings on the Delhi walls, Arvind is committing a grave mistake against the aspirations of the Delhiites and India.

Delhiites and Indians looked forward to AAP to save their nation and the people from the corrupt and fanatic politicians. Kejriwal does not venture out of Delhi where he is kept busy the aggressive Congress-BJP duo and thus became a virtual prisoner.

If anyone thinks Congress is not a Hindutva party like BJP, they are mistaken. It is the Congress which is instrumental in fostering the Hindutva parties like BJP and VHP and their “mother RSS,” India to keep Muslims under stress and strains.

Of course, RSS is the mother to Indian military as well.

There is a serious complaint that the government is using the electronic voting machine (EVM) to produce a pro-BJP verdict in the polls and the local election of Delhi Corporation. These are substantial allegations even though the BJP government is ignoring it.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members have blamed the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malpractice for its defeat.

Kejriwal, unlike what the Congress government had described him, is not childish and he is well versed in political manners too. After his defeat in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and expressed his willingness to work with the winning party for the betterment of Delhi.

In a major setback to the Aam Admi Party, the BJP swept the municipal corporation polls in Delhi. The results showed that AAP had lost almost half of its vote share while the BJP increased theirs from nearly 4% in 2015 to 37% now. BJP swept MCD Polls in 181 wards; AAP finished a distant second in 48 wards while the Congress got 30.

Following the BJP’s victory in the MCD elections, Congress leaders like Delhi chief Ajay Maken announced their resignations from their posts.

The AAP government or its CM Kejriwal did not resign. AAP lost constituencies held by senior leaders and MLA like Satyendra Jain, Somnath Bharti and others like Alka Lamba, Gopal Rai, and Kapil Mishra. AAP blamed tampering of electronic voting machines (EVM).

The AAP continued to remain in a denial mode and insisted that it was not a victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi but the electronic voting machines (EVMs). “This is an EVM wave, not a Modi wave,” said Delhi minister Gopal Rai. The party has been insisting since the Punjab assembly election results in March that the EVMs can be manipulated and that this was the primary cause for BJP’s victory in the last election. According to some BJP leaders making Manoj Tiwari, the President of the BJP state unit worked in their favor, given the changing demographics of the city. Tiwari, an actor, and Bhojpuri singer started his political career in Samajwadi Party and moved to the BJP after 2011. He infused some new energy into the party as some of the old school RSS leaders were becoming unappealing. The Jats, Yadavs, and Gujjars — the original residents of the rural pockets — are now outnumbered by Poorvanchali migrants from UP and Bihar in many of the villages of Delhi. In the unauthorized colonies, where a third of Delhi’s population lives, Poorvanchalis are the dominant group. The induction of Tiwari, a Bhojpuri celebrity who had already won for BJP the Northeast Delhi Lok Sabha seat, a Poorvanchali hub, in 2014, to wean these voters away from the AAP and the Congress seemed to have paid off well.

Possibly BJP is waiting for the next assembly poll to field Manoj Tiwari as the CM candidate to defeat Arvind as Kiran Bedi could not help the BJP with the Delhi assembly and government. PM Modi had to make her the Lt governor of Pondicherry to save her image as a successful police officer with IPS rank.

