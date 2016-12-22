Can One of the Fastest Growing Economies Nail Green Growth? Blog December 21, 2016 Syed A. Al-Muti and Amy Warren Over the last decade, Bangladesh has experienced impressive economic growth, with GDP growth expanding steadily by an average of 6 percent, and projected to maintain 6.8 percent growth in 2017, according to the World Bank. The steady rise is thanks in large part to the country’s By The Asia Foundation

Army Can Never Be Solution To Kashmir Problem Blog By Nishant Rajeev* The September 18, 2016 Uri terror attack has possibly changed the course of India-Pakistan relations for years to come. It was the single largest loss of life suffered by the Indian Army since the Kargil war. But the events that followed Uri were of greater significance. The Indian Army crossed the LoC By Nishant Rajeev

Will new leadership continue with Jayalalithaa’s policy priorities? Blog, Commentary N Sathiya Moorthy How the post-Jayalalitha leadership of new Chief Minister O Panneerselvam takes forward her initiatives remains to be seen It’s not only in the political arena that the demise of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa be felt for a long time to come. In the larger area of policy-formulation too, it would be By N Sathiya Moorthy