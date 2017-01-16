 

    • January 16, 2017

    Playing ‘Good Cop, Bad Cop’ On War Crime Probe – But To What End? Sathiya Moorthy The Sunday LeaderColombo15 January 2017 President Sirisena is very clear on this matter and has more than once said there will be no foreign judges in the local judicial mechanism Sri Lanka’s Constitution or the Criminal Procedure Code do not

    By N Sathiya Moorthy
  • Sri Lanka’s re-embrace of China leaves India out in the Cold

    • January 16, 2017

    Sri Lanka’s re-embrace of China leaves India out in the Cold Ana Pararajasingham Beijing lost much of its influence over Sri Lanka following a regime change in early 2015 that saw pro-Beijing President Mahinda Rajapaksa ousted. The new government promised a ‘balanced approach’ to dealing with the major powers-Washington, the global superpower, Beijing, the aspiring

    By Ana Pararajasingham
  • Terror Laws and Combating in India

    Dr. Rajkumar Singh Introduction India’s record in anti-terror laws and its combating has been far from satisfaction, to say the least. In general, people feel that we have not given enough thought to improving our methods of dealing with terrorism. Our methods will have to be radically improved. The laws are lax, judicial responsibility is

    By Dr. Rajkumar Singh
  • India: A Journey to Nation and Freedom

      Communalism is an ideology and should be fought by an ideology and not by economic development but by inclusive democratic state and secular forces. To start with the view of Professor Irfan Habib that the concept of India is growing one, the question arises, how the concept of India generated and how India became

    By JAVID AHMAD AHANGER
  • The Burden of Muslims

    Dr. Adfer Shah Needless to say that Islam is a significant faith today with 1.6 billion followers and a considerable section of them living as a minority community in many countries thereby battling the issues of discrimination, stereotypes, and identity crisis. With the rise of Islamophobic brigades across Europe, Islamophobia as a psycho-social phenomenon gained

    By Adfar Shah
  • The Rohingya Open Letter And Search For A Permanent Solution

    The Rohingya Open Letter And Search For A Permanent Solution M Adil Khan 2016 did not end completely hopelessly. M Adil Khan In late December,15 Nobel Laureates including Professor Mohammed Yunus and 12 global leaders wrote an Open Letter to the President of the United Nations Security Councils (UNSC) and its members decrying the Rohingya carnage

    By M. Adil Khan
  • ROHINGYAS IN SUU KYI’S MYANMAR: WHY THE LIMBO PREVAILS

    ROHINGYAS IN SUU KYI’S MYANMAR: WHY THE LIMBO PREVAILS   Angshuman Choudhury In February 2016, when the National League for Democracy (NLD) formed a government in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar’s sprawling new capital, a whole new era of democratic aspirations and popular expectations dawned upon the land of jade. Once shunned by the West as

    By Angshuman Choudhury
  • Can One of the Fastest Growing Economies Nail Green Growth?

    • December 22, 2016

    December 21, 2016 Syed A. Al-Muti and Amy Warren Over the last decade, Bangladesh has experienced impressive economic growth, with GDP growth expanding steadily by an average of 6 percent, and projected to maintain 6.8 percent growth in 2017, according to the World Bank. The steady rise is thanks in large part to the country’s

    By The Asia Foundation

    N Sathiya Moorthy  How the post-Jayalalitha leadership of new Chief Minister O Panneerselvam takes forward her initiatives remains to be seen It’s not only in the political arena that the demise of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa be felt for a long time to come. In the larger area of policy-formulation too, it would be

    By N Sathiya Moorthy

    Kazi Mukitul Corruption, an infamous and recognised evil, remains a major challenge to socio-economic development in Bangladesh. From the title of champion in corruption in the early 2000s, the country’s progress in fighting the evil is still mediocre, compared to pompous claims by the policy makers. Bribe given to different government sectors is equivalent to

    By Kazi Mukitul

    N. Sathiya Moorthy The Holiday Season sets the mood for rejoicing and relaxing, but anyone in his senses and decision-making positions in this country cannot be doing that. But even during the long years and decades of ethnic war(s), Sri Lanka was not known to have taken a holiday from those holidays, just as the

    By N Sathiya Moorthy

    Javeed Bin Nabi Ever since 1947 partition of British India, Kashmir has always dominated the regional and national psyche. The partition of British India which divided the subcontinent into two big ideologies, cultures and created two rival countries and vying for control over Kashmir has caused immense damage to the economy of Kashmir as well

    By Javeed Bin Nabi

SAJ-Issue-18-Fall-2016

