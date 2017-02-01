A controversial new coal power plant being built in Bangladesh is already running out of friends. Environmentalists worry it will spell disaster for the world’s largest mangrove forest, while locals worry about pollution and being driven from their homes. The vast majority of Bangladeshis have been critical of the project since its inception in 2010.
WRONG DOMESTIC AND FOREIGN POLICIES PUSHING PAKISTAN IN QUAGMIRE OF SECTARIANISM Ahmad Zaboor Zahir-ud- din-Muhammad Babur, the King who established the mighty Mughal Empire in India, while on his death bed, bequeathed following wise counsels to his son Humayun, “overlook the differences between the Shias and Sunnis. Otherwise, the decrepitude of Islam would follow.” (John
Unity in Diversity of South Asian Region Dr. Rajkumar Singh Introduction The Indian subcontinent or South Asia encompasses today eight very diverse sovereign states of very different sizes: India, Pakistan Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, and Afghanistan. The terms South Asia and India refer, in the first instance, to a vast geographical space stretching
India-UAE bilateral relations: towards strategic partnership Sudanshu Tripathi As West Asia is an extended part of Greater Asia and UAE is an important core member of this region just as India is in East Asia, both countries need to explore and consolidate the roots of their social and cultural ties coming down today since ages.
PAKISTAN’S ‘ABABEEL’ AND MAINTENANCE OF STRATEGIC BALANCE By: Ali Raza In 1957, Mr. Jawaharlal Nehru said in the Lok Sabha that “We have declared quite clearly that we are not interested in making atom bombs, even if we have the capacity to do so and that in no event will we use nuclear energy for destructive
Babur III and Ababeel: Contours and Counters A transporter erector launcher (TEL), carrying four cruise missiles, on display at the IDEAS 2008 defence exhibition, Karachi, Pakistan. By Maimuna Ashraf The South Asian nuclear states are intertwined in a traditional security competition and rapidly enhancing its nuclear capabilities. Currently, both Pakistan and India have enough nuclear-capable
Maldives: Nasheed calls for common candidate against President Yameen N Sathiya Moorthy www.orfonline.org 25 January 2017 In yet another change of tactic for ‘regime-change’ back home, Opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) leader Mohammed ‘Anni’ Nasheed has said that they should now be aiming at the presidential polls of 2018, and also field a common candidate against incumbent,
How Jallikattu protests left the State on the backfoot N Sathiya Moorthy, Rediff.com, 25 January 2017 The governments at the Centre and in the state were unprepared to handle the massive response to the large numbers of people, as they were not aware of the groundswell of public admonition that was against the Establishment, says N Sathiya Moorthy.
N Sathiya Moorthy How the post-Jayalalitha leadership of new Chief Minister O Panneerselvam takes forward her initiatives remains to be seen It’s not only in the political arena that the demise of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa be felt for a long time to come. In the larger area of policy-formulation too, it would be
Kazi Mukitul Corruption, an infamous and recognised evil, remains a major challenge to socio-economic development in Bangladesh. From the title of champion in corruption in the early 2000s, the country’s progress in fighting the evil is still mediocre, compared to pompous claims by the policy makers. Bribe given to different government sectors is equivalent to
N. Sathiya Moorthy The Holiday Season sets the mood for rejoicing and relaxing, but anyone in his senses and decision-making positions in this country cannot be doing that. But even during the long years and decades of ethnic war(s), Sri Lanka was not known to have taken a holiday from those holidays, just as the
Javeed Bin Nabi Ever since 1947 partition of British India, Kashmir has always dominated the regional and national psyche. The partition of British India which divided the subcontinent into two big ideologies, cultures and created two rival countries and vying for control over Kashmir has caused immense damage to the economy of Kashmir as well