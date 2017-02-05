CPEC: A Game Changer Or Debt Enhancer For Pakistan? Blog CPEC: A Game Changer Or Debt Enhancer For Pakistan? Pakistan’s Gwadar Port. Photo by Paranda, Wikipedia Commons. By Tilak Devasher* There are several issues with the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. For one, transparency and accountability have been sacrificed because details of the projects have not been shared, there is no public bidding By Tilak Devasher

Nepal: Key Moment for Justice Blog UN and Donors Need to Back Accountability for Conflict Era Crimes It is time for Nepal’s political parties to prove their commitment to justice and truth. Brad Adams Asia Director (New York) – The mandates of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) and the Commission on Investigation of Disappeared Persons (COID) should be extended By Human Rights Watch

Corruption in Bangladesh: Perceptions vs. reality Blog Corruption in Bangladesh: Perceptions vs. reality Taj Hashmi Corruption became so integral to Bangladesh that consecutively for five years (2001-2005) it remained the most corrupt country in the world. However, we hear things have changed for the better. On the one hand, the country has become self-sufficient in food; on the other, it’s no longer By Taj Hashmi