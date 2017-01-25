Maldives: Nasheed calls for common candidate against President Yameen Blog Maldives: Nasheed calls for common candidate against President Yameen N Sathiya Moorthy www.orfonline.org 25 January 2017 In yet another change of tactic for ‘regime-change’ back home, Opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) leader Mohammed ‘Anni’ Nasheed has said that they should now be aiming at the presidential polls of 2018, and also field a common candidate against incumbent, By N Sathiya Moorthy

How Jallikattu protests left the State on the backfoot Blog How Jallikattu protests left the State on the backfoot N Sathiya Moorthy, Rediff.com, 25 January 2017 The governments at the Centre and in the state were unprepared to handle the massive response to the large numbers of people, as they were not aware of the groundswell of public admonition that was against the Establishment, says N Sathiya Moorthy. By N Sathiya Moorthy

Faith, dissent and extremism: how Bangladesh is struggling to stay secular Blog Faith, dissent and extremism: how Bangladesh is struggling to stay secular Samia Huq Students gathered in 2013 to show their support for the Shahbag movement for freedom and democracy in Bangladesh The recent violent attacks on a Hindu temple in Bangladesh’s Netrokona district, and previous assaults on temples and homes in October in Brahmanbaria are a By Samia Huq