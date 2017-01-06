Dr. Rajkumar Singh Introduction India’s record in anti-terror laws and its combating has been far from satisfaction, to say the least. In general, people feel that we have not given enough thought to improving our methods of dealing with terrorism. Our methods will have to be radically improved. The laws are lax, judicial responsibility is
Communalism is an ideology and should be fought by an ideology and not by economic development but by inclusive democratic state and secular forces. To start with the view of Professor Irfan Habib that the concept of India is growing one, the question arises, how the concept of India generated and how India became
Dr. Adfer Shah Needless to say that Islam is a significant faith today with 1.6 billion followers and a considerable section of them living as a minority community in many countries thereby battling the issues of discrimination, stereotypes, and identity crisis. With the rise of Islamophobic brigades across Europe, Islamophobia as a psycho-social phenomenon gained
The Rohingya Open Letter And Search For A Permanent Solution M Adil Khan 2016 did not end completely hopelessly. M Adil Khan In late December,15 Nobel Laureates including Professor Mohammed Yunus and 12 global leaders wrote an Open Letter to the President of the United Nations Security Councils (UNSC) and its members decrying the Rohingya carnage
ROHINGYAS IN SUU KYI’S MYANMAR: WHY THE LIMBO PREVAILS Angshuman Choudhury In February 2016, when the National League for Democracy (NLD) formed a government in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar’s sprawling new capital, a whole new era of democratic aspirations and popular expectations dawned upon the land of jade. Once shunned by the West as
December 21, 2016 Syed A. Al-Muti and Amy Warren Over the last decade, Bangladesh has experienced impressive economic growth, with GDP growth expanding steadily by an average of 6 percent, and projected to maintain 6.8 percent growth in 2017, according to the World Bank. The steady rise is thanks in large part to the country’s
By Nishant Rajeev* The September 18, 2016 Uri terror attack has possibly changed the course of India-Pakistan relations for years to come. It was the single largest loss of life suffered by the Indian Army since the Kargil war. But the events that followed Uri were of greater significance. The Indian Army crossed the LoC
N Sathiya Moorthy How the post-Jayalalitha leadership of new Chief Minister O Panneerselvam takes forward her initiatives remains to be seen It’s not only in the political arena that the demise of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa be felt for a long time to come. In the larger area of policy-formulation too, it would be
Kazi Mukitul Corruption, an infamous and recognised evil, remains a major challenge to socio-economic development in Bangladesh. From the title of champion in corruption in the early 2000s, the country’s progress in fighting the evil is still mediocre, compared to pompous claims by the policy makers. Bribe given to different government sectors is equivalent to
N. Sathiya Moorthy The Holiday Season sets the mood for rejoicing and relaxing, but anyone in his senses and decision-making positions in this country cannot be doing that. But even during the long years and decades of ethnic war(s), Sri Lanka was not known to have taken a holiday from those holidays, just as the
Javeed Bin Nabi Ever since 1947 partition of British India, Kashmir has always dominated the regional and national psyche. The partition of British India which divided the subcontinent into two big ideologies, cultures and created two rival countries and vying for control over Kashmir has caused immense damage to the economy of Kashmir as well