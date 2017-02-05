 

Blog

  • CPEC: A Game Changer Or Debt Enhancer For Pakistan?0

    • Blog
    • February 5, 2017

    CPEC: A Game Changer Or Debt Enhancer For Pakistan? Pakistan’s Gwadar Port. Photo by Paranda, Wikipedia Commons.   By Tilak Devasher* There are several issues with the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. For one, transparency and accountability have been sacrificed because details of the projects have not been shared, there is no public bidding

    By Tilak Devasher
  • Nepal: Key Moment for Justice

    Nepal: Key Moment for Justice0

    • Blog
    • February 4, 2017

    UN and Donors Need to Back Accountability for Conflict Era Crimes It is time for Nepal’s political parties to prove their commitment to justice and truth. Brad Adams Asia Director   (New York) – The mandates of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) and the Commission on Investigation of Disappeared Persons (COID) should be extended

    By Human Rights Watch

  • Corruption in Bangladesh: Perceptions vs. reality0

    • Blog
    • February 3, 2017

    Corruption in Bangladesh: Perceptions vs. reality Taj Hashmi Corruption became so integral to Bangladesh that consecutively for five years (2001-2005) it remained the most corrupt country in the world. However, we hear things have changed for the better. On the one hand, the country has become self-sufficient in food; on the other, it’s no longer

    By Taj Hashmi
  • Myanmar mass murder made in America

    Myanmar mass murder made in America0

    • Blog
    • February 3, 2017

    Myanmar mass murder made in America February 3, 2017  THE Southeast Asian state of Myanmar has recently become the epicentre of an expanding humanitarian crisis. But because the current government of Myanmar is headed by a regime favoured by American and European interests, little attention and even less action has been given to the conflict.

    By New Age

  • India in Trump’s world0

    • Blog
    • February 3, 2017

    India in Trump’s world N Sathiya Moorthy www.orfonline.org 3 February 2017 Despite US President Donald Trump’s early call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and describing India as a ‘true friend’ of America, it’s no more the ‘dear Barack’ days. If it happens, it would take time, and on American terms, – unless the world around the two

    By N Sathiya Moorthy

  • Indian concerns over Maldives island-lease: It’s not about China but about sovereignty talk0

    Indian concerns over Maldives island-lease: It’s not about China but about sovereignty talk N Sathiya Moorthy, South Asia Monitor, 1 February 2017  At a New Year news conference in Male, Chinese Ambassador Wang Fukang reportedly expressed ‘surprise’ over “concerns raised by Indian journalists over the leasing of the Maldivian island of Feydhoo Finolhu (an uninhabited island

    By N Sathiya Moorthy
  • Bangladesh is building a dirty and expensive coal plant next to the world’s largest mangrove forest

    Bangladesh is building a dirty and expensive coal plant next to the world’s largest mangrove forest0

    • Blog
    • February 1, 2017

    A controversial new coal power plant being built in Bangladesh is already running out of friends. Environmentalists worry it will spell disaster for the world’s largest mangrove forest, while locals worry about pollution and being driven from their homes. The vast majority of Bangladeshis have been critical of the project since its inception in 2010.

    By Shahzad Uddin
  • WRONG DOMESTIC AND FOREIGN POLICIES PUSHING PAKISTAN IN QUAGMIRE OF SECTARIANISM

    WRONG DOMESTIC AND FOREIGN POLICIES PUSHING PAKISTAN IN QUAGMIRE OF SECTARIANISM0

    • Blog
    • January 31, 2017

    WRONG DOMESTIC AND FOREIGN POLICIES PUSHING PAKISTAN IN QUAGMIRE OF SECTARIANISM Ahmad Zaboor Zahir-ud- din-Muhammad Babur, the King who established the mighty Mughal Empire in India, while on his death bed, bequeathed following wise counsels to his son Humayun, “overlook the differences between the Shias and Sunnis. Otherwise, the decrepitude of Islam would follow.” (John

    By Zaboor Ahmad

Commentary

  • Corruption: A Legacy Not Easy To Give Up For Bangladesh0

    Kazi Mukitul Corruption, an infamous and recognised evil, remains a major challenge to socio-economic development in Bangladesh. From the title of champion in corruption in the early 2000s, the country’s progress in fighting the evil is still mediocre, compared to pompous claims by the policy makers. Bribe given to different government sectors is equivalent to

    By Kazi Mukitul

  • For Whom All Does The Bell Tolls, When, Why And For How Long?0

    N. Sathiya Moorthy The Holiday Season sets the mood for rejoicing and relaxing, but anyone in his senses and decision-making positions in this country cannot be doing that. But even during the long years and decades of ethnic war(s), Sri Lanka was not known to have taken a holiday from those holidays, just as the

    By N Sathiya Moorthy

Current Issue

SAJ-Issue-19-Winter-2017

SAJ on Facebook

SAJ Socials

   

Donate to SAJ

South Asia Journal is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization (EIN/tax ID number: 27-3164547).

Your donations are fully tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

Copyright Policy

Copyright © South Asia Journal. All contents distributed in printed form or produced as original work for South Asia Journal are the sole property of South Asia Journal and subject to federal copyright law.

Get Monthly Policy Feed from SAJ

Email*

Top
© Copyright South Asia Journal