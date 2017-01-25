Maldives: Nasheed calls for common candidate against President Yameen N Sathiya Moorthy www.orfonline.org 25 January 2017 In yet another change of tactic for ‘regime-change’ back home, Opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) leader Mohammed ‘Anni’ Nasheed has said that they should now be aiming at the presidential polls of 2018, and also field a common candidate against incumbent,
How Jallikattu protests left the State on the backfoot N Sathiya Moorthy, Rediff.com, 25 January 2017 The governments at the Centre and in the state were unprepared to handle the massive response to the large numbers of people, as they were not aware of the groundswell of public admonition that was against the Establishment, says N Sathiya Moorthy.
Faith, dissent and extremism: how Bangladesh is struggling to stay secular Samia Huq Students gathered in 2013 to show their support for the Shahbag movement for freedom and democracy in Bangladesh The recent violent attacks on a Hindu temple in Bangladesh’s Netrokona district, and previous assaults on temples and homes in October in Brahmanbaria are a
ASEAN countries should find a solution to end the persecution of Rohingya January 20, 2017 3.10pm AEDT The Rohingya are one the of the world’s most-persecuted ethnic minorities. Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters Ahmad Rizky M. Umar ASEAN’s non-intervention is aggravating the plight of ethnic Rohingya Muslims suffering widespread abuse by the Burmese military in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.
Dealing With Pakistan: Dimensions and Dilemmas Dr.P.Krishna Mohan Reddy Abstract Indo-Pakistan bilateral relations have entered a new phase in the 21st century. Despite the Kargil war of 1999 or the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, India has been consistently trying to bring normalcy to the bilateral relations. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister
Remembering Indian Republic Day Dr. Rajkumar Singh Introduction With a salute of 21 guns and the unfurling of the Indian national flag by Dr. Rajendra Prasad heralded the historic birth of the Indian Republic on January 26, 1950. The transition of India from a British colony to a sovereign, secular and democratic nation was indeed
Playing ‘Good Cop, Bad Cop’ On War Crime Probe – But To What End? Sathiya Moorthy The Sunday LeaderColombo15 January 2017 President Sirisena is very clear on this matter and has more than once said there will be no foreign judges in the local judicial mechanism Sri Lanka’s Constitution or the Criminal Procedure Code do not
Sri Lanka’s re-embrace of China leaves India out in the Cold Ana Pararajasingham Beijing lost much of its influence over Sri Lanka following a regime change in early 2015 that saw pro-Beijing President Mahinda Rajapaksa ousted. The new government promised a ‘balanced approach’ to dealing with the major powers-Washington, the global superpower, Beijing, the aspiring
N Sathiya Moorthy How the post-Jayalalitha leadership of new Chief Minister O Panneerselvam takes forward her initiatives remains to be seen It’s not only in the political arena that the demise of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa be felt for a long time to come. In the larger area of policy-formulation too, it would be
Kazi Mukitul Corruption, an infamous and recognised evil, remains a major challenge to socio-economic development in Bangladesh. From the title of champion in corruption in the early 2000s, the country’s progress in fighting the evil is still mediocre, compared to pompous claims by the policy makers. Bribe given to different government sectors is equivalent to
N. Sathiya Moorthy The Holiday Season sets the mood for rejoicing and relaxing, but anyone in his senses and decision-making positions in this country cannot be doing that. But even during the long years and decades of ethnic war(s), Sri Lanka was not known to have taken a holiday from those holidays, just as the
Javeed Bin Nabi Ever since 1947 partition of British India, Kashmir has always dominated the regional and national psyche. The partition of British India which divided the subcontinent into two big ideologies, cultures and created two rival countries and vying for control over Kashmir has caused immense damage to the economy of Kashmir as well