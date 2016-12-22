 

  • Can One of the Fastest Growing Economies Nail Green Growth?

    Can One of the Fastest Growing Economies Nail Green Growth?0

    • December 22, 2016

    December 21, 2016 Syed A. Al-Muti and Amy Warren Over the last decade, Bangladesh has experienced impressive economic growth, with GDP growth expanding steadily by an average of 6 percent, and projected to maintain 6.8 percent growth in 2017, according to the World Bank. The steady rise is thanks in large part to the country’s

    By The Asia Foundation

  • Army Can Never Be Solution To Kashmir Problem0

    • December 20, 2016

    By Nishant Rajeev* The September 18, 2016 Uri terror attack has possibly changed the course of India-Pakistan relations for years to come. It was the single largest loss of life suffered by the Indian Army since the Kargil war. But the events that followed Uri were of greater significance. The Indian Army crossed the LoC

    By Nishant Rajeev

  • Will new leadership continue with Jayalalithaa’s policy priorities?0

    N Sathiya Moorthy  How the post-Jayalalitha leadership of new Chief Minister O Panneerselvam takes forward her initiatives remains to be seen It’s not only in the political arena that the demise of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa be felt for a long time to come. In the larger area of policy-formulation too, it would be

    By N Sathiya Moorthy

  • Corruption: A Legacy Not Easy To Give Up For Bangladesh0

    Kazi Mukitul Corruption, an infamous and recognised evil, remains a major challenge to socio-economic development in Bangladesh. From the title of champion in corruption in the early 2000s, the country’s progress in fighting the evil is still mediocre, compared to pompous claims by the policy makers. Bribe given to different government sectors is equivalent to

    By Kazi Mukitul

  • Burma: Military Burned Villages in Rakhine State0

    • December 14, 2016

    Witnesses and Satellite Imagery Reveal Pattern of Burnings (New York) – Satellite imagery and interviews with refugees place responsibility for burnings of Rohingya villages in Burma’s Rakhine State squarely with the Burmese military, Human Rights Watch said today. Since October 9, 2016, at least 1,500 buildings have been destroyed, driving thousands of ethnic Rohingya from their

    By Human Rights Watch

  • For Whom All Does The Bell Tolls, When, Why And For How Long?0

    N. Sathiya Moorthy The Holiday Season sets the mood for rejoicing and relaxing, but anyone in his senses and decision-making positions in this country cannot be doing that. But even during the long years and decades of ethnic war(s), Sri Lanka was not known to have taken a holiday from those holidays, just as the

    By N Sathiya Moorthy
  • 45 years after the war, Dhaka is yet to shake off its legacy of disappearances

    45 years after the war, Dhaka is yet to shake off its legacy of disappearances0

    • December 11, 2016

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons From the killing of intellectuals in the final days of the 1971 war to the abduction of political activists in 2013, nothing has changed David Bergman Forty-five years ago in 1971, between December 10 and December 15, 17 academics, journalists and doctors were picked up from their homes in Dhaka and killed.

    By David Bergman
  • Rohingya Tragedy and Aung San Suu Kyi’s ‘Buddy’ Solution

    Rohingya Tragedy and Aung San Suu Kyi’s ‘Buddy’ Solution0

    • December 11, 2016

      At a local mosque, men and boys join in Friday prayer, an important weekly practice for the Muslim Rohingyas at the IDP camp. In 2012, sectarian violence between the Rohingyas — who are Muslim — and ethnic Rakhine Buddhists killed at least 200 people and made 140,000 homeless, most of them Rohingyas. Photo courtesy

    By M. Adil Khan

  • Unresolved issues0

    Javeed Bin Nabi Ever since 1947 partition of British India, Kashmir has always dominated the regional and national psyche. The partition of British India which divided the subcontinent into two big ideologies, cultures and created two rival countries and vying for control over Kashmir has caused immense damage to the economy of Kashmir as well

    By Javeed Bin Nabi

SAJ-Issue-18-Fall-2016

