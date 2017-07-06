Why is India scared of talks over occupied Kashmir?

A Sovereign Kashmir; Random Thoughts-215

-Dr. Abdul Ruff Colachal

While Israel do agree, though without sincerity and just for the sake of fooling the Palestinians and world as a whole, for talks with Palestinians, Americans and others on the issue of establishment of Palestine with full membership of UN, its new strategic partner in terrorism-related issues India does not allow any other nation to mediate between Pakistan and India and even refuses to talk to Pakistan on Kashmir; India is interested only in its favorite theme “terrorism” and does not talk to Pakistan about Kashmir.

Palestinians are being besieged by the militaries of Israel and Egypt through terror blockades, and the Zionist state terrorist forces keep attacking the Palestinians, killing them in hundreds and thousands and destroying their properties worth billions of US dollars and confiscating lands for future illegal settlements’ construction for criminal Jews imported from abroad. India just kills Kashmiris as part of its sadistic strategy to silence them from seeking sovereignty for an independent nation as it had existed before it was invaded and annexed by India and Pakistan. Already over 1000,000 Kashmiris have been slaughtered by the paid Indian forces as the jungle beasts do and apparently, their bloodthirst is not entirely quenched so far.

Meanwhile, a veto power China got a part of Kashmir from Pakistan’s share of Jammu Kashmir, making it implicit in the crimes committed against humanity in Kashmir. So, China also, like India and Pakistan, occupies Kashmir, at this moment further complicating the sovereignty struggle of Kashmiris. India, the primary occupant of alien Jammu Kashmir, is very bold today to tell the world and UN nothing doing about Kashmir.

Not seeking to end the bloodbath in Kashmir, occupation nuclear powers India, Pakistan or China never mention about sovereignty for Kashmiris. While India and China do not say anything about the future of Kashmir, Pakistan wants a plebiscite to determine the majority opinion of Kashmiris about their future, hoping that Kashmiris would prefer Pakistan to India which is seen by Kashmiris as occupying the terrorist nation.

For India, Jammu Kashmir is a part of India and its constitution, and it does not want to talk to anybody on that issue. Pakistan asks India to discuss the Kashmir issue and let peace return to South Asia. India, as well as Pakistan, have very tactfully acquired nuclear weapons illegally against the will of IAEA, thanks to defending their illegal joint occupation of Jammu Kashmir ad not to let Kashmiris regain their lost sovereignty. In fact, much of the cross-border crossfires across the LOC is meant to terrorize the Kashmiris living on both sides of occupied Jammu Kashmir.

One could laugh at UN, USA, UK, India, and Pakistan for crudely directing the Kashmiris to choose between India and Pakistan.

Why should Kashmiris accept the rule of a foreign power- India or Pakistan just because they have got strong militaries and large arsenals of terror goods, including WMD? Anyone who can read an official history of Kashmir would testify that it was a sovereign nation for centuries but ruled by many invading rulers, including Hindus and UK. Now India and Pakistan occupy the land of Kashmiris. While Pakistan does not kill any Kashmiri, India does just exactly that, just keep shooting them by calling them the “terrorists” and “insurgents.” Recently several secret graveyards have been discovered in Kashmir, and obviously, they were Kashmiris who protested against Indian misrule through the militarization of Kashmir valley.

Indian terror strategists think the attack on Kashmiris and terrorism alone can help India retain Jammu Kashmir as a small state within India. Hence Indian military overpowered to deal with Kashmiris who do accept Indian yoke. Indian media lords eagerly wait for “reports” of Kashmiri “terrorists” being killed by Indian “patriotic” solders. Military attacks on Kashmiri youth continues unabated, and India has sought costly terror drones from the newly found strategic partner Israel.

India officially rejects talks on Kashmir and uses USA and Israel, among other colonialist powers to support its Kashmiri case. India begs Russia, which is the largest seller of terror goods to New Delhi, not to sell terror goods to Pakistan or support its Kashmir case. India on July 07 rejected peace talk’s offer from the United States to facilitate and resolve Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan. India has consistently ruled out talks with Pakistan and any third party mediation, including that of the UN or the USA. Pakistan, on the contrary, welcomes international mediation and also encourages the USA and the UN to help resolve its disputes with India.

This impression of not accepting a third or even second party mediation by India was extremely peculiar. This in itself reflects a grim picture of the Indian reluctance in resolving the issue and maintaining bilateral relation with Pakistan and future Kashmir.

Like Israel on Palestine freedom issue, New Delhi has taken it for granted that Kashmir should not be resolved and pays an enormous sum to the USA to oppose both Pakistan and Kashmiris or at least help delay it and keep it an unresolved issue. It wasn’t also surprising that PM Modi’s only problem is that he lacks a political aide with sufficient heft to take the conversation forward. Congress also hates both Pakistanis and Kashmiris.

To gain the sympathy of Americans and Jews, India hides its Kashmir terror designs and fails diplomacy in resolving the Kashmir issue and make genuine ties with Pakistan and Afghanistan, instead of promoting hidden agendas in the region. In fact, India does not want good neighborly relations with Pakistan, fearing that would make India also lose Kashmir and its nuclear terror goods. Thus, the on-and-off resumption of dialogue drama has become more of a pattern between the strained India-Pakistan relations.

Vajpayee and Nawaz Sharif signed the Lahore Declaration in 1999 to say that the two countries would intensify efforts to resolve all issues, including Jammu and Kashmir. Under the directive given by their respective Prime Minister to adopt measures for promoting a stable environment of peace, and security between the two countries — But today, India pretends Kashmiris are happy being occupied by Indian forces and there is no final settlement to be made.

Interestingly, India’s confrontational policy regarding Pakistan is also visible in the provocative statements at the BRICS Summit in Goa. At a rally in Goa the then military minister Parrikar said: “If someone looks at the country with an evil eye, we will gouge his eyes out and put them back in his hand; we have that much power.” That is indeed the Indian variety of state fascism. Apart from the above factors importantly former R&AW chief A.S. Dulat talks about the need for communication and respect for resolving the Kashmir dispute. His views in advocating small military presence in Kashmir created a lot of ripples. He also argued the need for India to build confidence amongst Kashmiris through humanitarian measures.

It is crucial to mention the Kashmir issue continues to remain at the heart of all debates between the two countries. However, India has set the fires of war alight instead of dealing with the situation through negotiations. For India, it is a matter of domestic concern and does not seek any external interference where a resolution on that front seems like an impossible dream. For some Indians occupation of another country makes India great and admirable among big powers.

With the recent rejection of mediation India also is trying to play an upper hand by blocking the peace dialogue between the two nations. Indian media lords, particularly the TV channels in English enjoy as their prime hobby by insulting Pakistan and asking the USA to end aid to Islamabad and urgently make India a veto member. Indian strategists relish too much sadist pleasure by continually snubbing Pakistan and its peace offer.

India refuses to say that Kashmir was invaded and annexed with the help of the then Hindu ruler of Kashmir. Acknowledging a problem is the first step to solve a problem, many Indians would say.

True, India is happy to live in perpetual denial and enjoy the status of “terror victim” to join the USA led imperialist powers with fascist intent.

India treats Pakistan like any of its cricket partners purchased for the IPL and being used for boosting the false image of fanatic India. India wants Pakistan to close the Kashmir matter and keep the part of Kashmir it occupies and never ask for more land from Indian illegal possession. And therefore, India formally rejected Pakistan’s proposal to hold exclusive talks on the issue of Kashmir and said it would only discuss the issue of terrorism alleged infiltration of militants with Pakistan.

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif announced his proposal at the annual United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, saying the two nuclear-armed countries should formalize a ceasefire in Kashmir and take steps to demilitarize the divided region. India quickly issued a swift rebuttal, accusing Pakistan of claiming to be the primary victim of terrorism while “in truth, it is a victim of its policy of breeding and sponsoring terrorists.”

Planned talks between national security advisers from India and Pakistan were canceled in August hours before they were due to start, dashing hopes the two might tackle the violence that many fear could one day spark a nuclear showdown. In the talks, India had wanted only to discuss terrorism-related issues. Pakistan sought a wider agenda, including the status of Kashmir.

India’s Secretary for External Affairs S. J. Shankar wrote a letter to Islamabad, in which it was mentioned that “India would not hold dialogue with Pakistan over Kashmir issue.” Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad Gautam Bambawale handed over the letter to Secretary Foreign Affairs Aizaz Chaudhry. Earlier this month, a letter was written by Foreign Affairs Secretary to his Indian counterpart Shankar, inviting him to visit Islamabad to hold bilateral talks on the disputed territories of Jammu and Kashmir. “India has rejected the proposal saying that it would only hold talk with Pakistan on terrorism and the alleged infiltration of militants from the Line of Control (LoC),” said the Foreign Office.

The letter written by Pakistan had highlighted the international obligation of both countries to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute by the resolutions of the UN Security Council. The offer by Pakistan was made despite the Independence Day speech of Indian PM Modi in which he spoke about alleged human rights abuses in Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

To force Pakistan to stop talking about Kashmir once for all, nowadays, New Delhi pokes its nose in Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

To force Kashmiris to shelve their demand for sovereignty, Indian troops use state terror techniques, killing them to silence them.

India and Pakistan have fought three wars since becoming independent countries in 1947, two of them over the Himalayan region of Kashmir, which both claim in full but the rule in part. Sharif, elected in 2013, promised to improve relations with India. But since then domestic troubles have forced him to cede more control over foreign and security policy to Pakistan’s military. Indian PM Modi has taken a hard line with Pakistan, insisting he is unwilling to discuss other issues unless Pakistan admits its role in terror attacks in India.

In August the Adviser to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz had offered a dedicated dialogue to India on Kashmir and observed that India’s policy of not engaging in a comprehensive dialogue with Pakistan was not conducive to peace in South Asia.

In fact, India does not care for what Pakistan or China thinks about the Kashmir issue, but it cannot digest a map of India without Kashmir on its top like its head. Jammu Kashmir is not just the beautiful place with a lot of fruits, eye catching sceneries for shooting, it is a heaven for one of the greatest prophets on earth before the Islamic Prophet Muhammad (SAS) who lived and passed away there. Most likely Britishers do believe that. How can that heaven be annexed and heavily militarized by India to kill the Kashmiris in a sustained manner?

Kashmiris and Human Rights groups have been demanding demilitarization of Kashmir valley and let Kashmiris live peacefully. But India refuses to oblige popular sentiments as it wants to keep Kashmiris tensed and terrorized.

A sovereign Kashmir would promote peace in the region. Kashmir has been and a sensitive issue, crucial to the relationship that the two nations share. India must understand it is blocking peace and prosperity of South Asia by refusing to resolve the Kashmir issue by allowing them sovereignty so that it could seek UN membership.

India should not delay the peace process so that a sovereign Kashmir become a reality as quickly as possible.

UN must take steps to free all nations under foreign occupation, and that is colonized by big powers on their military strength.

Hopefully, all western countries propagating real democracy would take the lead in releasing the colonized nations from the colonial foreign nations and the process should be conducted in a time frame.