TIBETANS SHOULD NEVER RECONCILE THEMSELVES TO TIBET UNDER CHINA

His Holiness the Dalai Lama, who is much respected by the Tibetans and admirers of Tibetan culture and tradition all over the world, have repeatedly been saying in recent times that Tibet does not seek independence from China but wants to stay with China with autonomy status. One is not clear as to what he means by autonomy status and whether such autonomy is possible at all under the present Chinese leadership which is merciless and greedy for territory.

The Dalai Lama is a Buddhist philosopher of great standing, and he loves everyone all over the world. Obviously, he wants peace and harmony at any cost and perhaps, would not mind extending his hand of friendship even to China , which has treated the Tibetans and Tibetan tradition and culture with least regard, attacked and killed many freedom loving Tibetans and forced the Dalai Lama and helpless Tibetans to flee from their dear motherland to seek asylum in India.

One wonders as to whether the Dalai Lama has arrived at his recent view to accept the situation of Tibet being under China after carefully weighing the pros and cons from historical and long-term perspectives. Certainly, most Tibetans and friends of Tibet all over the world are likely to be left perplexed at the Dalai Lama’s reconciliation efforts with China, as they have been praying for regaining Tibet’s freedom and preserving its traditions and culture.

The Dalai Lama says “Tibet has a different culture and a different script. The Chinese people love their own country. We love our own country”. He says that he wants Tibet to stay in China.

No Tibetan in the world would desire to object to the views of the Dalai Lama, even if he would disagree with the views. However, at the heart of hearts, many Tibetans may silently desire that the Dalai Lama should change his recent stand and he should insist that Tibet should get back it’s honorable place as an independent country.

In recent times, China has been investing heavily in Tibet, to consolidate its hold and to win the goodwill of the present generation of Tibetans, who have not seen the Dalai Lama and have not even got an opportunity to know his views. Certainly, China does not incline to give up its occupation of Tibet, and it would happen only if China would be forced to do so due to change of circumstances.

Perhaps, the Dalai Lama thinks that while the leadership of the present Chinese government is merciless, the people of China are different and better from those who constitute the present leadership of China. It appears that he expects that the citizens of China would understand and regret about the injustice done to Tibet if they would come to know the ground realities. But, with dictatorial regime in China, Chinese people would come to know only what the Chinese government wants them to know and they do not get an opportunity to interact with the Dalai Lama or the freedom loving Tibetans.

Of late, it appears that a few Tibetans across the world who crave for independent Tibet, nevertheless think that independence may not be possible for Tibet, as it has already been under Chinese occupation for over six decades now and all countries are reconciled to China’s occupation of Tibet. Tibetans with such view are bound to think that the Dalai Lama reflects realism when he says that Tibet can be under China.

Even though Tibet is under occupation of China for several decades now, and the Dalai Lama is ageing and there is no leader and guide for Tibetans across the world with a similar stature as that of the Dalai Lama, there is absolutely no reason to give up the cause of freedom for Tibet, whatever may be the obstacles and uncertainties.

What is very important is that the Tibetans should never reconcile themselves to a scenario, where Tibet would be permanently under China that would lead to its historical tradition and culture to be destroyed by the aggressive Chinese government.

The glory of Tibet has to be preserved, and it would be good if the Dalai Lama would clarify his stand for the benefit of the Tibetans. With the present Chinese government unwilling to provide autonomy or independence to Tibet, seeking reconciliation with China by accepting autonomy status for Tibet under China is like hitting against the dead wall.

Let not the aim of independence of Tibet be allowed to be replaced by the goal of autonomy, however far away the independence for Tibet may be.

Hope is the essence of life and Tibetan’s hope of independence should be kept intact.