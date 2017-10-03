The Muslims are coming, the Muslims are coming!

MOCKINGBIRD

Saba Naqvi

Indian television has been at the forefront of Muslim-bashing. If stories of traitors and love jehad weren’t enough, TV channels are making us believe that the Rohingya will spread terror

I have spent most of my life believing in such nonsense as humanism, secularism, composite culture, ganga-jumni tehzeeb, unity in diversity and pluralism. Mention a cliché and I would be up front advocating it so strongly. I always believed that with India having such a large Muslim population, it was the only way ahead. We had the world’s second largest Muslim population after Indonesia but have now apparently been beaten to that spot by Pakistan, putting us in

We had the world’s second largest Muslim population after Indonesia but have now apparently been beaten to that spot by Pakistan, putting us in third position. Usually I don’t like being beaten by Pakistan at anything, but this is one race I’m happy to lose.

That’s because I now know how dangerous Muslims are. I’ve been consuming Indian television for the last six months (after Adityanath Yogi became the symbol of peace and tolerance in our beloved nation) and have therefore been enlightened. On the path to enlightenment one learns so many things.

So let me say it straight: from Kashmir to Kanyakumari those Muslims are a menace. I now believe that our primary national duty is not to feed the hungry or fight poverty, but to fix these overt and covert traitors. Imagine the sheer scale of the challenge: millions of traitors in our midst.

But I have an idea. Now that unemployment is growing and there is no job creation, I suggest enhancing the newly born sector, whose job is to detect if a Muslim is standing near a cow and subsequently thrash them. There is a great growth potential here as there are so many cows and so many Muslims.

Even before I sat under my Bodhi tree (my old Samsung TV) and enhanced my awareness, I knew all about the Kashmiri traitors. They keep quoting UN resolutions and talking of human rights but I know they are like this only because they are Muslims and they deserve to be kept eternally under the boots of our great Army.