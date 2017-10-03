The Muslims are coming, the Muslims are coming!

Now we also have the Love jehadis of Kerala. These are even more sinister as they are putting up entire squads trained in the seduction of non-Muslim girls. The war strategy is to woo, seduce, convert and marry and then make the girls into terrorists of Islamic State. That’s what women do after they have been seduced: they agree to go to war zones and become terrorists. It’s a female thing.
1 Comment
Adil KhanSeptember 28, 2017, 2:47 am
The article portrays quite accurately the rising tide of Islamophobia India which has been raging in India since Modi’s and his Hindutva’s ascent to power. This is as much disturbing for an Indian Muslim as counterproductive for India.REPLY