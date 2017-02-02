PAKISTAN’S ‘ABABEEL’ AND MAINTENANCE OF STRATEGIC BALANCE

By: Ali Raza

In 1957, Mr. Jawaharlal Nehru said in the Lok Sabha that “We have declared quite clearly that we are not interested in making atom bombs, even if we have the capacity to do so and that in no event will we use nuclear energy for destructive purposes.” Thereafter, in 1965 Lal, Bahadur Shastri, the then Prime Minister of India revealed his nuclear policy before the parliament and said “Despite the continued threat of aggression from China which has developed nuclear weapon, the government has continued to adhere to decision not go in for nuclear weapons but to work for their elimination instead”. Subsequently, Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, in 1968, said in Lok Sabha that “Policy (nuclear policy) is framed after due consideration of the national interest, specifically concerning national security. We do feel that the events of the last twenty years clearly show that the possession of nuclear weapons has not given any military advantage in situations of bitter armed conflict”. She further said that “The choices before us involve engaging in an arms race with sophisticated nuclear war beads and an effective missile delivery system. Such a course, I do not think would strengthen national security it may well endanger our internal security by imposing a massive economic burden”.

India, through such statements, made the whole world believe that it would never acquire a nuclear weapon and gave a false impression that it is a peaceful nation, which is determined to make progress economically. But, to the utmost surprise of the international community, India conducted its first nuclear test in 1974 at Pokhran. The said nuclear test of India was seen by the world as a whole as a deceitful act. It is pertinent to mention here that in the wake of this nuclear test of India Nuclear Supplier Group was formed, which aimed at prevention of the proliferation of nuclear weapons by controlling the export of such material, equipment, and technology that could assist in the formulation of a nuclear weapon. Pakistan being aware of the deceitful acts of India and to prevent India from taking any aggressive act against it and to preserve and maintain strategic balance in the region, was constrained to acquire a nuclear weapon. After the acquisition of nuclear weapons, Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Shamshad Ahmad issued a statement that it could use a nuclear weapon against India even in the event of limited escalation against it. Pakistan, therefore, managed to deter India from taking any hostile action against Pakistan.

But, India, instead of behaving maturely, and taking such steps that could ensure maintenance of mutual vulnerability to prevent an arms race between two nuclear nations, proceeded to acquire Ballistic Missile Defense System to counter the deterrence imposed by Pakistan. India claims to have developed and deployed a multilayered ballistic missile defense system. India claims that it has managed to develop a double-tiered system consisting of interceptor missiles for high and low altitude interception. India further contends that this shield is capable of intercepting any missile launched 5000 kilometers away. In this backdrop, it was imperative for Pakistan to adopt such measures that could preserve and maintain strategic balance by reinforcing more effective deterrence. For the fulfillment of the purposes above, Pakistan successfully tested a nuclear-capable, medium range missile equipped with multiple independently targeted reentry vehicles, which is assigned the name ‘Ababeel.’ Maximum Range of Ababeel is 2200 kilometers, and it is capable of carrying multiple warheads and is having the ability to engage multiple targets with high accuracy and precision. Further, Ababeel also can defeat the enemy’s hostile radars. Ababeel has the capability to beat the Ballistic Missile Shield (BMD) of India, and as per ISPR, ensured the survivability of Pakistan’s ballistic missiles in growing regional BMD environment.

The said test conducted by Pakistan has reinforced effective deterrence. India should now behave in a sensible and mature manner and should abstain from taking such steps that could further enhance arms race in the region at the cost of development and prosperity of the people of the region. India should, by putting aside passions of attaining regional hegemony, come forward for entering into such arrangements that could ensure maintenance of mutual vulnerabilities in the context of prevailing arms race in the region. Such steps would not only help in the maintenance of strategic balance but also be fruitful for the prosperity and betterment of the people of the region.

Photo credits : Daily Times