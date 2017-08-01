Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif fate sealed after Panama Paper’s verdict!

-Dr. Abdul Ruff Colachal

It is a sad commentary on Muslim rulers and leaders that most of them are corrupt and shamelessly use even terrorism drama to mint wealth illegally, keeping them in the country concerned and abroad. Arab rulers are the best examples who have huge assets indoors and abroad. Pakistan is one of worst affected corrupt nations just like its neighbor India where corruption at the top level is promoted and protected by the government and president as their prime duty. People are disconnected from the government and deleted from the sphere of activities of their elected representatives to the assemblies and parliament where the wealthy corporate lords who lavishly fund the parties and their elections, have full sway. Parliaments and assemblies in these two nations are made to promote the interests of wealthy and corporate lords and MNCs In fact, after the polls, people, voters are nobody, and if they have problems, they must bribe the MLAs and MPs to get redressal, if any. These “big’ elected people have their wealth agenda by immoral, illegal means.

Pakistani regime promotes and protects the private interests of the rich and aristocrats like Nawaz Sharif and his family. In fact, by using the name Muslim League, the party works against the genuine interests of common Muslims. That is the case of Muslim League in India where Muslims have to bribe the ML leaders for a job and any such services, and thus poor Muslims are ignored by the party which is supposed committed to all Muslims. The Muslim party employs criminal-fraud elements for the poor Muslims.

That is the real state of sad affairs of Muslim League both in India and Pakistan which behaves like a capitalist party. It cheats and betrays people.

Nawaz Sharif which was PM of Pakistan many times is an aristocrat with significant business assets in and outside Pakistan and has only the interests of the wealthy people like Imran Khan who made money playing cricket fixed by the international mafias.

On July 28, Nawaz Sharif has resigned as prime minister of Pakistan following a decision by the country’s Supreme Court to disqualify him from office. The ruling came after a probe into his family’s wealth following the 2015 Panama Papers dump linking Sharif’s children to offshore companies.

Sharif, like India’s international frauds cum Bharatratna candidates like liquor-IPL magnet Vijay Mallya who after cheating India on finances, is enjoying life in London obviously with the backing of BJP government, has consistently denied any wrongdoing in the case. The five judges reached a unanimous verdict in the Islamabad court, which was filled to capacity. “Following the verdict, Nawaz Sharif has divested himself of his responsibility as prime minister,” a spokesman for Sharif’s office said in a statement. However, it said he had “serious reservations” about the judicial process.

That is the greatness of Pakistani judiciary, unlike its Indian counterpart which waits for “notes” from Indian government before declaring judgments of very important cases like Babri Mosque destroyed by the criminal elements of RSS-BJP and allies, now functions independently.

The court’s ruling stated that Sharif had been dishonest in not disclosing his earnings from a Dubai-based company in his nomination papers during the 2013 general election. One of the judges, Ejaz Afzal Khan, said that Mr. Sharif was no longer “eligible to be an honest member of the Parliament.” The court has recommended anti-corruption cases against several individuals, including Mr. Sharif, his daughter Maryam and her husband Safdar, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and others.

The case hearings – spread over nearly 15 months – have been marred by controversy. The case belongs in a criminal court. The Supreme Court, which is an appellate body, initially refused to hear it. But then it not only admitted the petition for hearing, but it also took the unusual step of instituting its investigation into the case, with a dominant role for military intelligence services.

Many believe that the Supreme Court has started a process of cracking down on corruption, which augurs well for democracy. Others see this as part of a long history of political manipulation through which the country’s powerful military establishment has sought to control civilian decision-making. However, while across-the-board action against corruption may remain a pipe dream, this verdict will open the gates of power for a new set of politicians – as has often happened in the past.

A massive leak of documents has lifted the lid on how the rich and powerful use tax havens to hide their wealth. The files were leaked from one of the world’s most secretive companies, a Panamanian law firm called Mossack Fonseca. The files show how Mossack Fonseca clients were able to launder money, dodge sanctions and avoid tax. In one case, the company offered an American millionaire fake ownership records to hide money from the authorities. This is in direct breach of international regulations designed to stop money laundering and tax evasion.

It is the biggest leak in history, dwarfing the data released by the Wikileaks organization in 2010. For context, if the amount of data released by Wikileaks was equivalent to the population of San Francisco, the amount of data released in the Panama Papers is the equivalent to that of India. There are links to 12 current or former heads of state and government in the data, including dictators accused of looting their own countries. More than 60 relatives and associates of heads of state and other politicians are also implicated. The files also reveal a suspected billion-dollar money laundering ring involving close associates of .rulers of most the G20 nations, including three of the four children of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Who is now in serious trouble.

The leaks in April 2016 revealed that three of Mr. Sharif’s children owned offshore companies and assets not shown on his family’s wealth statement. The companies were allegedly used to channel funds to acquire foreign assets, including some apartments along Park Lane in London’s Mayfair area. Despite documents from the Panama Papers suggesting that the beneficial owner of the luxury central London flats was Mr. Sharif’s daughter Maryam, she later claimed that she was only a trustee and that it was her brother who was the beneficial owner. To prove her point, Maryam Nawaz produced a trust deed signed by both her and her brother dated February 2006. But a British forensic expert later said the document was “fake” or had been “falsified” because it was typed in the Calibri font, which was not commercially available until 2007. The insinuation that the offshore companies were meant to hide or launder ill-gotten wealth or to avoid taxes called Mr. Sharif’s credentials into question.

Although there are legitimate ways of using tax havens, most of what has been going on are about hiding the actual owners of money, the origin of the money and avoiding paying tax on the money. IPL type joint cricket events are among the best routes for money laundering. Some of the main allegations center on the creation of shell companies, that have the outward appearance of being legitimate businesses, but are just empty shells. They do nothing but manage money, while hiding who owns it. Many cricketers own such companies to promote their wealth further making and awards for cricket batboys.

Interestingly, Mossack Fonseca says it has operated beyond reproach for 40 years and never been accused or charged with criminal wrongdoing. President Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the reports were down to “journalists and members of other organizations actively trying to discredit Putin and this country’s leadership.” Publication of the leaks may be down to “former employees of the State Department, the CIA, other security services,” he said.

Pakistan has repeated history. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is resigning. He was the 18th prime minister of Pakistan. Not a single one of the 17 prime ministers that preceded him have completed their full term in office. Sharif, who was serving as prime minister for a record third time, was less than a year away from becoming the first in Pakistani history to complete a full term in office. He served as prime minister from November 1990 to July 1993 and from February 1997 until he was toppled in a bloodless coup in October 1999. Allegations of corruption have dogged Sharif Mia since the 1980s. And much of what the Panama Papers revealed was the subject of a federal inquiry in the mid-1990s.

It is not immediately clear who will succeed Sharif, but his brother Shahbaz, who is chief minister of Punjab province, is seen as a strong contender for the job. Pakistan’s ruling party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), will be permitted by the speaker of the National Assembly to select an interim prime minister to rule until the 2018 general election. The PML-N, which has the most seats in parliament, is expected to deliver a statement later on Friday.

Opposition parties will also have the opportunity to put forward their candidates for the position. Meanwhile, the court has directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the leading anti-corruption body, to compile and send four references to accountability courts against Sharif and others. The NAB has been directed to file these recommendations within six weeks. The accountability courts have been directed to complete hearings in these cases in six months.

The ruling represents the peak of a drama that has fuelled news coverage and social media debates for months, attracting both scorn and ridicule as well as trenchant support for the prime minister. The divisions fall largely along party lines, but amid the febrile accusations, many have also expressed concerns over Pakistan’s political culture. The Wikipedia profile of the prime minister has also been littered with obscenities and accusations. Sharif is not the first prime minister to lose his position following the leaking of documents from the Panamanian law firm. Iceland’s prime minister was forced to resign after documents appeared to reveal that he and his wife concealed millions of dollars’ worth of investments in an offshore company.

The PML-N decided, in its parliamentary committee meeting, to nominate Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif as the successor to his brother, Nawaz Sharif. Pakistan’s parliament will meet on Tuesday to elect a new prime minister after the Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif following an investigation into corruption allegations against his family. The ruling party named Sharif’s younger brother Shahbaz as his successor over the weekend, but he must first enter Parliament by contesting the seat left vacant by Sharif. In the meantime, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which enjoys a majority in parliament, has nominated ex-oil minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as interim prime minister.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in a parliamentary committee meeting on Saturday decided to push for a nominee unanimously supported by opposition parties for the vacant post of prime minister after Nawaz Sharif was disqualified from public office after a landmark Supreme Court ruling in the Panama Papers case a day earlier. The PTI’s parliamentary party of former cricketer Imran Khan expressed satisfaction and gratitude over the Supreme Court verdict in the Panamagate case, with Khan terming the decision a “historic” one. The PTI announced that the party was fielding Yasmeen Rashid to contest by-polls for the NA-120 constituency left vacant after the de-seating of Nawaz Sharif. Imran Khan met with Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid and invited him to attend Sunday’s ‘thanksgiving day’ gathering in Islamabad. Rashid accepted the invitation.

While the ML workers and leaders are unhappy and angry over the verdict that, they argue, would strengthen the opposition. , the general mood of the people is one of satisfaction. Local media on Friday showed crowds assembled outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad cheering the court’s verdict. As the verdict was announced, opposition supporters erupted in applause, rushing into the street chanting slogans and handing out sweets, according to reports. The vice-chairman of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, called it a “historic day” and praised the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for “not succumbing to the enormous pressure and serving the cause of justice.”

The verdict was announced amid heightened security in the capital, with about 3,000 armed police and members of the Pakistan Rangers paramilitary force deployed near and around the Supreme Court.

Observation

Pakistan, it further states, is in need of an independent judiciary to help keep the democratic process within the ambit of the law and the Constitution. In a country where public officials, elected and unelected, routinely and brazenly live beyond their known and legal sources of income and wealth, the Supreme Court’s verdict in connection with the Panama Papers case in Pakistan may be the beginning of a new era of public disclosure and accountability. The citizens of Pakistan deserve a better, more transparent and more accountable leadership in all state institutions and therefore July 28, 2017, is a historic day for both the judiciary and politics in Pakistan. None of the former rulers of Pakistan have been subjected to the kind of transparent scrutiny that PM Nawaz Sharif and his family have undergone. Pakistani rulers and leaders must urgently learn a humility that neither Sharif, not Imran has seemed capable of. The former cricket player considers himself a Muslim god, but he is a fraud who entered politics to protect his illegal wealth. The fact that a cricketer has come to occupy a significant position in Pakistani politics only reveals the emptiness and vacuum in thinking power of the people. That is sad. People opt entertainers and frauds only when the professional politicians refuse to serve the people and lose their trust.

While the Muslim League workers and leaders are unhappy and angry over the verdict that, they argue, would strengthen the opposition. , the general mood of the people is one of satisfaction. One fails to understand why the so-called “Islamic terrorists” who are supposed to fight for Islam do not target the corrupt rulers of the Islamic world. One answer is that these terrorists are generated and supported by the anti-Islamic forces led by USA, Israel, and allies whose primary objective is to defame Islam as a terrorist nation, kill Muslims to reduce global Islamic populations. That is the reason why USA and NATO are not interested in ending the terror wars. Russia has already joined them, and China is providing indirect support to anti-Islamic forces in Syria and elsewhere. There is total uncertainty not only in Syria but also in Pakistan.

The Hon judiciary of Pakistan has upheld the dignity of the highest court of the land and genuineness of judgments by removing the strongest man in Pakistan- PM Sharif which in itself is a great achievement of Pakistan despite being one of the most corrupt states on the globe. This very important for the reason such judgments are very rare in the world of corrupt regimes around. As the judiciary sub-serve the cause of the system that promotes corruption as their prime duty as part of the promotion of capitalism and imperialism.

In India, for instance, the judiciary cannot dare to deliver such judgments against a Hindu prime minister or a Hindu President, because it does not want to degrade the prestige of India by punishing the big Hindu political frauds. India cannot have Muslim Prime minister possible for “secular” reason. In case Indian top political leaders, cutting across the political spectrum, decide to post a Muslim as Indian PM, then, there could also be tremendous pressure from various quarters to remove the Muslim PM through courts. Until then, Indian PM is safe.

India, which happily punishes if a Muslim is rising faster than Hindus but promotes and pampers frauds and gets 100s in cricket with mafia plus bowlers’ help, is not expected make a Muslim as Prime Minister even to punish him and insult other Indian Muslims and Islam. After all, India looks down upon Muslims as a mere vote bank stuff – abused and injured……