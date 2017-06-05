Indian strategy to defame freedom struggle! (A Sovereign Kashmir: Random Thoughts-304)

6 June 2017

Dr. Abdul Ruff

Of course, colonial powers follow similar patterns of repressive techniques and India is no different from the UK and Zionist Israel. All these are nuclear powers with vast arsenals of terror goods in their depots.

Interestingly, UN has no serious objections.

The months’ long non-stop demonstrations in Kashmir as part of Kashmir freedom struggle to secure sovereignty from a military India has apparently annoyed New Delhi and Indian PM abroad could not enjoy his free foreign trips along with corporate media lords and India’s pampered multinationals as he has to present a sorry face in front of foreign dignitaries unable hide the shame of telling lies to the world that “everything is normal” in Kashmir.

So, New Delhi has extended to Kashmir the “raids” in India mainland to track black-grey money as well as anti-corruption operations. The federal government’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) has “claimed” to have seized currency of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), besides “other “incriminating material” in raids at six locations in Jammu and Kashmir and at a place in Gurgaon on June 05. The NIA team which is in Srinagar to investigate charges of illegal funding to pro-freedom groups raided seven more locations in J&K and Gurgaon. “In continuation of yesterday’s searches at multiple locations in Kashmir, Delhi, and Haryana, the NIA took up new searches today at seven more locations belonging to secessionist and separatist elements and traders suspected of Hawala activities and terror funding in JK.

Searches were conducted in Srinagar, Jammu, and Gurgaon,” the NIA spokesman said. He said that during the searches, “Pakistani currency (a few thousand) and currencies belonging to the UAE and Saudi Arabia have been found and seized, apart from other “incriminating material including correspondence with jailed troublemakers, suspicious transactions, and mobile phones.

In Jammu, the NIA team raided businessman Kamal Agarwal’s house and warehouse in Jammu city. Agarwal is the proprietor of GM Trading Corporation and deals in spices and dry fruits. In Kashmir, the NIA raided the residence of Hurriyat (G) spokesperson Ayaz Akbar at Maloora. The NIA also raided the Srinagar office of the Syed Ali Geelani-led Tehreek-i-Hurriyat. The house of a trader, Farooq Ahmad Boga, in Parimpora area of Srinagar was raided by the NIA team. Farooq has a shop at the Parimpora fruit mandi.

The NIA had raided the houses of many pro-freedom activists and businessmen, including Nayeem Khan, Farooq Dar, Altaf Shah alias Altaf Fantosh, Raja Mairaj, Zafar Akbar, Zahoor Watali, Shahid ul Islam, Noor Kalwal, Raja Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Sultan Tangnuu, Nazir Ahmad Mir alias Nazir Gas, Farooq Ahmad Wani, Muhammad Sultan Chandu, Dr Bashir Ahmad Bhat Tariq Ahmad Khan, ex-President of the LOC Traders Association and Kamal@ Bittu of Jammu. During Saturday’s raids at 22 locations in Srinagar, Delhi, and Haryana, cash of over Rs 1.15 crore.

Foreign currencies are available in every nation, including India where people trade in them. If NIA takes some pains to raid every locality in India, it will find vast sums that would possibly outsmart the amount of Indian black money kept in foreign countries which the Modi government is supposed to bring back to India and distribute to every citizen. The BJP government has cheated the people and betrayed the voters as it has not done anything of that sort. Only PM Modi and big Airbus team keep visiting foreign countries incurring huge expenditure money for India.

People of India pay for all that!

The leaders of Kashmir freedom movement have criticized the raids as a ploy to defame their long struggle for sovereignty from Indian military arrogance and Indian constitution. The Joint resistance leadership on Sunday said the policy of witch-hunt launched by Indian state against resistance leadership and businessmen of the Valley is meant to defame and weaken the people’s political struggle and crush Kashmir’s economy.

In a statement, senior freedom leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, said these dirty ploys would neither demoralise the people from their faith in their political struggle and their leadership nor will it help shift focus from the actual issue on the ground and the unprecedented atrocities committed against Kashmiri people. “What such baseness exposes is the anti-Kashmir and anti-Muslim mindset of the ruling class both in India and in Kashmir, who are seeking revenge from people both at a political and economic level,” they said.

Meanwhile, the collective resistance leadership and business community would discuss the situation against the backdrop of NIA raids during a meeting today at Geelani’s residence-cum-office. Later, the leadership would address a presser.

India does everything possible in Kashmir to crush the freedom of Kashmiris and their movement for sovereignty. Earlier, authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir announced a one-month ban on 22 social media services, including Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp. The state government claimed the services were being misused by “anti-government elements” to incite violence to withstand and oppose the occupational crimes. It said, “objectionable content” was being distributed to “spread disaffection” with the authorities. The JK state government order said social media networking sites were being used by “anti-national and subversive elements” to harm peace in the state.

The reports on life without social media in the valley are simply annoying to any human who knows the value of the internet. Srinagar-based photojournalist Javed Dar says that the ban on social media has left him “disconnected from people” and has also hampered his work. Dar says he had to invite friends and colleagues to a book release event but didn’t have contact numbers for all. “Normally, I would have invited many through Facebook and Twitter. The ban on social media has made this impossible,” he said.

The internet is often suspended or restricted in Kashmir to quell civilian protests and anti-India demonstrations, which sometimes turn violent. According to a report by the Software Freedom Law Centre, the internet has been blocked in Kashmir at least 31 times between 2012 and 2016. However, this is for the first time that the authorities have placed a complete ban on social networking sites. ‘Subversive elements.’

Other social media services, communications tools and websites banned under the order include YouTube, Skype, Telegram, Snapchat, and Reddit. Also, the faster 3G and 4G mobile phone services have been slower and erratic for more than a week. Dr. Qazi Haroon, a government doctor, says many health awareness campaigns which his department was running on social media have taken a hit. “Now we have no other medium to promote awareness programs related to immunization, mother and child care, neonatal care,” he told the BBC. Advocacy groups like India’s Centre for Internet and Society have described the ban a “blow to freedom of speech” and “legally unprecedented in India.” And the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has asked India to revoke the ban. “The sweeping censorship of social media under the pretext of ‘maintaining peace and order’ will bring neither peace nor order,” media reports quoting Steven Butler of CPJ said.

Obviously, India just follows the policy of its former colonial masters from Britain ruling India for centuries to crush freedom movement. The NIA raids are a part of that objective.

Not only UK sympathies with Indian crimes in Kashmir, but it also guides all Indian terror operations in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, as we read this, Indian authorities have placed Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest, sources said. Mirwaiz was to attend the joint resistance meeting at Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani’s residence later in the day. The resistance leaders were scheduled to address a press conference after the meeting. “But the anti-Kashmiri state resorted to its usual tactic of curbing the leadership through force,” a Hurriyat (M) spokesman said in a statement.

How long can India continue to curb freedoms to citizens of Kashmir and arrest the Kashmiri Muslims, denying their right to live with dignity as free citizens as Americans and others in Europe do?

Don’t Kashmiri Muslims deserve to live in peace and lead a life much better on their own without any instructions from New Delhi or Indian military bosses?