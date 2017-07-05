Today India that pretends hating Muslims and fighting Islam could be a hero not only for Israel but entire anti-Islamic world led by USA-UK terror twins.

Indian PM Modi is in Israel for striking deals in terror goods, including terror drones.

‘Help me please.’

While President Trump said he would make USA “great again,” PM Modi said he would make India a super power and began to work for a “make in India” theme by wasting a lot of money (maybe not black) the keeps touring western nations for help. India pays hugely for Modi’s extempore foreign tours.

When Indian PM Modi on his arrival at Tel Aviv hugged so tightly the Zionist president and Israeli criminal PM Netanyahu, his facial expression betrayed: “please help me; please help my party and government, and please help the Hindutva India which is a natural ally of Zionism. Please ask Trump to support me and India. Please…Mr. President. You know sir… USA, Israel, and India are terror victims, you know. We must cooperate on terrorism and counter-terrorism and Islamic fundamentalism, etc… ..” PM Modi may not have said or meant to say this to Israeli leaders, but that is the impression his tight hug gave to the world.

So pathetic! Indian PM with a growing economy should not have stooped down so deeply before the enemies of humanity, thereby bringing insult to a great nation called India.

Of course, there is nothing strange or abnormal in Indian PM Modi visiting Israel against the wishes of Palestinians or Arabs or entire humanity. The ruler of one colonialist nation India visiting similar colonialist and apartheid nation Israel has nothing to hide from one another and the world. Both India and Israel operate as allies of imperialist forces led by the USA, also pursue fascist policies about the occupied nations, i.e. Kashmir and Palestine as they are occupying neighboring nations and enjoy terror attacks on those people with blessings from USA and UNSC.

As Israel kills Palestinians, including children, on a regular basis to confiscate their lands after killing the besieged Palestinians, its strategic military partner India also keeps attacking Kashmiris in a sustained manner so that they do not ask for sovereignty back from New Delhi.

Today, Israel has emerged one of the largest sellers of terror goods and technology to India whose hunger for foreign terror goods to deal with Kashmiris and those low caste Hindus that seek justice from the rulers and their class, has been amazingly huge.

India did not support the 1947 UN resolution to divide Palestine and create Israel, but when the USA, UK and other big powers of the day did create Israel by forcefully dividing Palestine and chasing away or killing Palestinians from New Israel, India did not approve of the Zionist criminal regime. When India led the Non-aligned nations, it continued to support the Arab nations and Palestinians and opposed Israeli.

After delaying recognition of Israel as a sovereign nation for about two years, India recognized Israel on September 18, 1950, but then the bilateral relations have remained at a low ebb until recently. That is because people of India cannot digest any links with a fascist fanatic Israel wedded to criminal operations.

Diplomatic ties between India and Israel were formally established by the Congress party’s government in 1992 led by Narasimha Rao who, inspired by Hindutva ideology, very skillfully helped the Hindutva forces led by RSS-BJP destroy the historic Babri Mosque in Uttar Pradesh and quench their fanatic thirst.

By using the post-Independence tensions between India and Pakistan, Jewish Israel was persisting for close links with anti-Islamic India which began promoting RSS and Hindutva ideology anti-Muslim and anti-Mosque themes in media. Many Hindu leaders generated anti-Muslimism in the country by arguing that India is a Hindu nation and Muslims cannot enjoy equal rights. Indian regime just encouraged all this because it wanted to “fix” Muslims in “Hindu India.”

Israel successfully pushed its agenda in New Delhi. In May 1992 Israel opened its embassy in New Delhi, and India opened its embassy in Tel Aviv. In 1996, India acquired from Israel, 32 IAI Searcher unmanned aerial vehicles or UAVs. In December 1997, Israeli President Ezer Weismann led a 24-member business delegation to India. Weismann was the first Israeli head of state to visit India. He finalized a weapons deal involving the purchase of the Barak-1 vertically-launched surface-to-air missiles. In 2000: BJP leader Jaswant Singh became the first Indian foreign minister to visit Israel. India and Israel set up a joint anti-terror commission. 2003: Ariel Sharon became the first Israeli PM to visit India; November 2016: Israeli President Reuven Rivlin visited India for six days; and now Indian PM Modi visits Israel on July 04.

But today, the poisonous greed to kill Kashmiris and to somehow become a veto power to challenge both super powers USA and Russia, India has to kneel down to Zionist boots.

And PM Modi and his capitalist and military associates did that rather religiously.

India and Israel are almost strategic partners jointly looking to Washington for ideas and support. PM Modi has gone to Israel to finalize the purchase of vast drone arsenals and the license to manufacture drones in India. Since 1992, Israel has emerged as an important partner for India on many fronts. Science and technology cooperation is a major growth area, and the India-Israel Initiative for Industrial R&D focuses on nanotechnology, biotechnology, space, water management and non-conventional energy sources.

Israel – India nexus through the years

To gain access to White House, India planned a series measures, among them, coming closer to Israel with arms deals was the beginning. Israel is the closest military-terror ally of USA and decides the foreign policy for the superpower.

At one point Israeli leaders scolded official Indian visitors not to misuse Israel to gain access to Washington and that India and other could approach the USA directly. India went for elaborate deals in terror goods that made Israel happy. Israel may have introduced India to the USA as an innocent nation and a terror victim like Israel and USA.

That worked and led to strategic partnerships but with conditions. Indian money bags could make Americans happy only to some extent. USA cannot ignore its global interests for the sake of strategic partnership with India which in fact means nothing to U Washington. Sept-11 hoax helped India move fast with the USA and behind it.

Mainly India forged a military relationship with Israel and began purchasing the Zionist terror goods. India reportedly bought arms and ammunition from Israel both after the Sino-Indian War of 1962 and the India-Pakistan Wars of 1965 and 1971. Israel was ready to sell the weapons to India amid embargoes in the UK, the USA, and France. India’s security agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Israel’s spy agency Mossad have been tacitly collaborating since the 1960s.

India acquired drones, electronic support measure sensors, air combat maneuvering instrumentation simulator system. Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has worked on several large contracts with the Indian Air Force, including upgrading MiG-21 ground attack aircraft.

Recent growth in military engagement between India and Israel to the tune of billions of US dollars in terror goods and technology was not shocking because India was using Israel to strike a nuclear deal with the USA. In fact, it has been an international practice to woo Israel to have the official US links. Israel connects the USA with its arms purchasers. India is one of those beneficiaries of ties with Israel. In fact, any third world nation seeking US aid or cheap weapons needs to purchase terror goods from Israel first. The Zionist recommendation is an important asset for any country to come closer to the USA.

India used Israel to be in the “good books” of America. Money helps India to win points in foreign policy.

Gradually, trade has diversified into several sectors such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, IT and telecom, and homeland security in recent years. The greatest success has been in the diamond industry which accounts for 50% of India-Israel non-defense trade. The bilateral trade between the two countries is pegged at around $4.5 billion.

Ahead of the visit, both countries have prepared a roadmap of joint economic undertakings,” The Haaretz reported on June 29, 2017. “The Israeli cabinet approved a 23-page document continuing scores of bilateral measures and a budget of 280 million shekels (about $79.6 million or Rs 514 crore) – a bigger sum than Israel has ever set aside for China, Africa, and Latin America combined. No fewer than 11 ministries were involved in preparing the program.”

Economy of India-Israel relationship

India is Israel’s top destination for arms exports, buying 41% of Israel’s arms export between 2012 and 2016, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, an independent global conflict, and arms research institute. Israel is India’s third-largest source of arms, with a 7.2% share of imports between 2012 and 2016, next to the USA (14%) and Russia (68%). The earliest signs of collaboration came during the 1962 Sino-Indian war when Israel provided India military aid. Israel also assisted India during two wars with Pakistan in 1965 and 1971, according to this 2009 article in the Stanford Journal of International Relations.

India reciprocated during the six-day war in 1967 by providing Israel with spare parts for French-made Mystere and Ouragan aircraft as well as AX-13 tanks (also French-made), the Stanford report said. The highlight of the partnership was Israel’s supply of artillery shells during the Kargil war in 1999 when India faced a shortage. In the late 1990s, a significant defense deal was the Indian purchase of Barak 1, an air-defense missile, bought specifically for its capability to intercept US-made Harpoon missiles deployed by Pakistan.

India’s imports of unarmed vehicles (UAVs) have almost all been from Israel. Of 176 UAVs purchased from Israel, 108 are Searcher UAVs, and 68 are Heron UAVs, IndiaSpend reported in May 2015. In September 2016, tests were conducted of the jointly developed Long Range Surface-to-Air Missile with a range of 70 km, intended to equip three guided-missile destroyers of the Indian Navy. India successfully tested the Israeli-made SPYDER quick-reaction surface-to-air missile in May this year. The Indian Air Force is planning to deploy this system on its western border, India Today reported on February 28, 2017. India and Israel also closely cooperate on counter-terrorism issues through a joint working group on the fight against terrorism.

In April 2017, India and Israel signed a $2 billion (Rs 12,878 crore) deal for the advanced medium-range surface-to-air missile system, which will provide the Indian Army the capability to shoot down aircraft, missiles, and drones at ranges of up to 70 km.

An Indo-Israel agriculture action plan for 2015-18 is operational, and 15 of the proposed 26 centers of excellence in agriculture are being developed in India with Israel’s help to showcase the latest technology to Indian farmers. India has benefited from Israeli technologies in horticulture mechanization, protected cultivation, orchard and canopy management, nursery management, micro-irrigation and post-harvest management, particularly in Haryana and Maharashtra. There was a five to 10-fold increase in crop yields with an accompanying 65% reduction in the use of water and a noticeable decrease in the use of pesticides and fertilizers, according to this December 2014 report on the Indo-Israel Agriculture Project.

Latest

Several ministerial and high-level official visits to Israel precede Modi’s tour. These include visits by LK Advani, former home minister, in 2000, former President APJ Abdul Kalam in February 2008, home minister Rajnath Singh in November 2014, President Pranab Mukherjee in October 2015 and external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj in January 2016. Three Indian naval ships, destroyer INS Mumbai, frigate INS Trishul and tanker INS Aditya, made a goodwill visit to the Haifa port in May 2017 to mark 25 years of full diplomatic relations between the two countries.

On January 9, 2017, Israel and India celebrated 25 years of diplomatic relations, and both wanted the relationship between continues to develop and grow further into joint military exercises. As Israel and India celebrated 20 years of diplomatic relations five years ago, the relationship between the two countries continued to grow.

Since 1992, Israel has emerged as an important partner for India on many fronts. Science and technology cooperation is a major growth area, and the India-Israel Initiative for Industrial R&D focuses on nanotechnology, biotechnology, space, water management and non-conventional energy sources.

New Delhi clanged on to Tel Aviv as a significant “historic” opportunity. India’s Space Research Organization (ISRO) has launched Israeli satellites, and there are great opportunities for Israeli companies in India’s growing water management sector. The Agriculture Work Plan program, initiated in 2006, is also expanding with Israeli assistance. It helps bring Israeli agricultural technologies to Indian agriculture. Subsequently, an Action Plan 2012-2015 was adopted to implement concrete projects including setting up of centers of excellence in several Indian states. The fourth meeting of India-Israel Forum, an annual event organized by Tel Aviv and Confederation of Indian Industry, was held in Tel Aviv in August 2011.

Hinged on defense, intelligence-sharing, counter-terrorism on one side and cooperation in water harvesting and agriculture on the other, there are some avenues in which India-Israel ties would be essential to the emerging global order. However, terrorism is the key point of convergence.

Palestine and Kashmir

Israel hates the Palestinians for objecting to the Zionist genocides and expansionism. Similarly, India hates Kashmiris for seeking sovereignty back from Indian government with an active military and nukes and fighting for independence notwithstanding the fact that Indian military guys have murdered over 1000,000 Kashmiri Muslims.

India has always been in favor of the creation of the independent state of Palestine, and since 1992, when formal bilateral relations with Israel were established, the political parties and the successive governments have tried to walk the tightrope on furthering India-Israel ties, while also backing the creation of Palestine and the struggle for freedom.

Moreover, in the international press, the increasing clamor for equating Palestine with Kashmir is also pushing India under Modi to become slightly more tightlipped about the former. In 2016, though India voted against Israel at a UNHRC session, it abstained from the one sponsored by Palestine designating Israel’s indiscretions and expanding Israeli settlements in Gaza and West Bank as “war crimes.” That said, PM Modi has also hosted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in May 2017, just ahead of his Israel visit, to hush the whispers in the international circles that India would be abandoning the Palestinian cause altogether. India and Palestine signed five pacts to boost cooperation in various sectors, including IT, health, agriculture, etc.

The visit is likely to be more of a balancing act from New Delhi, despite heightened strategic ties. Defense, agriculture, trade, diplomacy and water management will dominate talks when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Israel from July 4-6 at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Jewish homeland.

Modi is also expected to meet Moshe Holtzberg, a survivor of the 2008 Mumbai 26/11 terrorist attack. Moshe was two years old when the Indian hoax happened. ”

Zionism, Hindutva, criminalization of politics and fanaticism

There have been many in the Indian public sphere who have openly supported the Zionist state of Israel and seen in it a model state for India under Modi. Those dreaming of a Hindu Rashtra are enamored of Israel’s sway on international relations, on the question of Palestine, as well as its suppression of political insurgency with clinical precision. There are vocal supporters of India-Israel ties who find that Tel Aviv and its unabashedly state-driven identity politics is a counter measure for India’s own weakened “secularism.” That said, India is home to a major population of Jewish expats, who are happy in this land of multiculturalism and multiple religions. Modi is slated to visit little Moshe, the infant survivor of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks at Café Leopold, whose parents perished in the terrorist ambush.

Anti-Islamism, Military deals and terrorism are pillars of these South-West Asian bilateral ties, and they remain so for years to come. Anti-Arabism might be co-opted by them to steady their military ties.

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

Indian PM Narendra Modi’s’ 3-day visit to terrorist Israel comes at a time when the country has become one of India’s principal weapons suppliers after Russia and the USA. India can learn counter-terrorism strategies from Israel, and it can give a boost to agricultural, water technologies and start-ups.

The dirty palms of both Netanyahu and Modi are painted with Muslim blood – Gujarati and Palestinian… Modi’s BJP-RSS kill Muslims for eating or selling beef but what would Israeli Jews have served Mod and associates – beef or pork which is favorite Jewish meat? That won’t be revealed to the media. Secret!

Secrecy is the backbone of Zionism and Hindutva and the electoral success of ultra-fanatics.

PM Modi proudly said in Tel Aviv that he is the first Indian prime minister to make an official visit to Israel. Starting July 4, a new chapter in the two decades of diplomatic and military ties between the two countries will be opened, and it’s something that’s being celebrated among the consular and media circuits as a significant achievement. Although PM Modi has been slated to visit Israel ever since he took office in May 2014, the official visit is finally happening only now.

Israel expects huge money bags from New Delhi. With Zionist fanatic and criminal PM, B. Netanyahu, the Israeli PM, calling Modi as one of the “most important leader”, and Israeli dailies churning out op-eds in favor of the great Modi visit, it’s obvious that the Indian media lords see a lot of benefits time is opportune for a more comely India-Israel bilateral ties. There has been mutual praising admiration echoed officials and commentaries of both the countries promoting hatred as primary policy.

The thorny issue of Palestine, whose independence India has been traditionally in favor of is now under the Modi regime, is irrelevant diplomatically.

The shifting grounds in the West Asia and a new overtly pro-Israel establishment in the USA means that India under Modi might steer clear of the thorny question of Palestine now, and veer more towards Israel. This will be cemented by Narendra Modi’s official visit, of course.

President Trump during his recent first ever visit to Israel also visited Palestine, but Modi refused to go to Palestine.

Zionism controls Hindutva. Israel controls Indian policies as well. India allows that very religiously.

India and Modi prefer to be a soldier and an agent, rather than a credible leader with a clear vision.