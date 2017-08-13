INDIA CELEBRATES 71st INDEPENDENCE DAY WITH FAITH AND EXPECTATIONS

In the last three years after Mr. Narendra Modi took charge as India’s Prime Minister, the mood and confidence level in India has indeed undergone sea change for the better. The intelligent observers feel that he has brought vibrancy in governance to the extent that has not been seen in the recent past.

The essential theme of Mr. Modi’s governance is to consistently and continuously focus on economic and industrial development, stressing the fact that without sustained economic growth the multiple problems faced by India cannot be solved.

Mr. Modi fought the last election giving promise and hope to the people that he would wipe out corruption in governance in the country. Though there is considerable transparency in the administration in the government of India which is directly under Mr. Modi. The same thing cannot be said about the state governments, which are under the control of different political parties. While there have been no corruptions charges against Mr. Modi or his ministers, high level of corruption continue to prevail in the governance of the states.

However, people continue to look upon Mr. Modi to wipe out corruption everywhere in the country whether it is central government or state government. People’s expectations from Mr. Modi are so high that even when corruption is seen in local administration or private hospitals and educational institutions, Mr. Modi is blamed for this. Realizing that corruption cannot be rooted out in India without significant reform initiatives, Mr. Modi implemented far reaching measures such as demonetization of high value currency, GST to streamline the taxation etc.. While common man suffered due to demonetization initially, and price rise has been seen after introduction of GST due to some unscrupulous traders who have hiked the prices deceiving the innocent buyers that it was due to GST, common man still have reposed high faith on Mr. Modi’s commitment to the cause and are extending support to him.

Some schemes have been introduced to benefit the people belonging to lower income group and the full impact of which is yet to be seen by the common man.

As Mr. Modi”s governance is moving at a fast pace, there are some elements in his party and supporting groups who indulge in obnoxious acts under one pretext or the other like cow vigilante which is disapproved by Mr. Modi. However, Mr. Modi’s critics are highlighting such harmful elements to tarnish his image. There are also some so called intelligentsias who say that there has been an element of intolerance in Mr. Modi’s administration though such allegations have not been taken seriously by the people.

The tough stand taken by Mr. Modi against China’s threats of war has indeed received widespread support in the country, and the people are happy that country has a Prime Minister who has the confidence to take on China and call its bluff.

All said and done, one cannot under estimate the complexity of multiple problems faced by India, as at least 20% of the national population remain below poverty line., unemployment and joblessness amongst the youth remains high and the fear of law is yet to be injected amongst the corrupt and dishonest elements which are there not only in government departments but also in business houses, educational institutions, hospitals, etc.

Certainly, Mr. Modi does not have a magic wand to solve all these problems in one stroke.

Every reform measure initiated with a national cause in view is bound to affect one section or the other to some extent, and such parts also need to be pacified. There are religious and caste based issues which are often blown out of proportion, and the government has to be conscious about these matters while introducing progressive measures for better governance.

What is important to note is that Mr. Modi gives high hopes to the people that he would be able to solve many of the issues or at least pave the way for addressing the issues.

Cross section of countrymen believe that Mr. Modi is a strong leader with a large sense of character and commitment to the national cause and this faith provides strength for India as well as for Mr. Modi.