Human rights situation of Bangladesh from January to June 2017

Six-Month Human Rights Monitoring Report 2017

Bangladesh has ratified various international conventions and treaties, including the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (UN-CAT) and Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW). The overall situation of Bangladesh remains very vulnerable as a result of widespread human rights violations, including violations of the right to vote; acts of corruption; and economic disparity. Under these circumstances, there is a possibility to go on with massive human rights violations, if an accountable government is not formed through free, fair, participatory and credible elections. Bangladesh has been elected as a Member of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) for the third term, despite allegations of grave human rights violations. This seems only to have encouraged disinterest in improving the human rights situation and thus, perpetration continues.

This report is produced after analyzing the human rights situation of Bangladesh from January to June 2017. Some other relevant issues were also incorporated in the synopsis of this report, as the Awami League government has been in power since 2009.

Read the full report here

