Goal of fasting during Holy Ramadan!



-Dr. Abdul Ruff

Spiritual well-being of humanity is the primary thrust of fasting during the Holy month of Ramadan. As Muslims stay away from food, water, etc. during the day for the whole month, they also keep themselves away from evil thoughts and wrong life patterns as well. They are kind to others and never think of hurting their feelings or make them suffer. Muslims cultivate healthy habits and positive thinking and ultimately overcome narrow mentally. Thus they indeed become true humans, real Muslims as envisaged by Islam and prescribed in the holy Quran.

Once again the Holy Ramadan month has come to purify the minds of Muslims as the chief blessings of Allah ( the Arabic word for God) to help the humanity of believers live much better than now and after the holy month and safe-land in the Hereafter life. As the Holy month is coming to an end, the Muslims should ponder over the meaning of the Holy month and its spiritual value. This will help us to gauge the change that may have happened in our lives and our very perceptions of life.

Muslims are under intense surveillance and attacks globally while many Muslims deliberately harm fellow Muslims and bring bad name for Islam by their foolish misbehavior even with Muslims. It is because they have no faith in God or Islam. Whether they fast sincerely or not, they live for themselves, their focus being on scheming and material profits, even work against Islam and Muslim community.

These Muslims harm Muslims and others as use Islam and community for their upliftment; they are a shame to Islam and Muslim community. But those who observe fasting and offer prayers should be on guard from evils of all kinds. There are precautions that could help Muslims to overcome that and attain spiritual heights the Ramadan fasting is meant for.

Muslims should realize that fasting during the holy Month is not a formality. Attaining self-purification through spirituality is a major goal of Islamic fasting-worship, especially in the month of Holy Ramadan, although unfortunately Muslims fast for certain material benefits.

The entire global nation of over 2 billion people, men, and women, young and old, wealthy or poor – all together, for a whole month – not eating, not drinking and not having intimate relations, during the daylight hours. This describes the month of Ramadan.

Fasting as a spiritual practice is found not just in Islam but in all religions but there are fundamental differences as Islam prescribes clear cut norms- from dawn to dusk every day for the full month of Ramadan. Fasting in Islam does not just consist of refraining from eating and drinking but from every kind of selfish desire and wrong-doing. The fast is not merely of the body, but essentially that of the mind and spirit as well. The physical fast is only a symbol and outward expression of the real, inner fast.

The founders of various other faiths (Buddha, Moses, Jesus, others) practiced a fasting ritual as a precursor to attaining their first experience of spiritual enlightenment and communion with God. However, it is not that only Holy prophets fast but also all believers also do so, and they all do so not as a mere formality but with a spiritual purpose useful for the human lives. Islamic fasting, especially in Ramadan month, is significant for its content and length – from dawn to dusk without food or drink.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar which is a month of blessed, the month of revelation of the Holy Quran, and month to achieve Jannah, and therefore the best month in a year Muslims look forward each year to fulfill their spiritual duties. Fasting is one of Islam’s five main pillars. The other pillars are the belief in one God and the Prophet Mohammed as His Messenger, praying five times a day, completing the pilgrimage to Mecca for those who are able and giving charity or “zakat.” Though fasting is mandatory for all Muslims upon reaching puberty, as long as they are mentally and physically sound, it should not be observed as a mere formality. Those elderly and chronically ill are exempt from fasting; however, it is incumbent upon them to feed the poor instead if they possess the financial means. Concern for less privileged and poor is the thrust of Islamic fasting.

While fasting, Muslims are expected to reflect upon good and bad things that have happened to them in the past, especially the last Ramadan month. Those Muslims who have been Islamic, positively religious, upright with truth, who avoid ill speech, arguments, loss of temper and malicious behavior, who have served the cause of Islam and Muslims, helped fellow Muslims and others in difficult positions, who have kept the word given to others – are the blessed ones – especially those who undertook the fasting and did only good things, thought only of good positive tidings! Remember, Allah warns us of consequences for each of our good or bad actions, and we would be held accountable for everything we do or refuse to do.

It is quite possible that Allah does not punish quickly enough those who commit hypocritical errors or crimes, but that does not mean we can justify everything we do.

The Holy Quran informs the believers, the Muslims, that fasting, like other Islamic duties, is prescribed for them. “O you who believe, fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you, so that you may guard against evil.” (Holy Quran, 2:183) Allah says: “And when My servants ask you (O Prophet) about Me, surely I am nigh. I answer the prayer of the suppliant when he calls on Me, so they should hear My call and believe in Me that they may walk in the right way.” (ibid, 2:186)’ “And swallow not up to your property among yourselves by false means, nor seek to gain access thereby to the authorities so that you may swallow up other people’s property wrongfully while you know.” (ibid., 2:188)’ “He who does not give up uttering falsehood and acting according to it, God has no need of his giving up his food and drink.” (Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAS). Prophet Jesus fasted forty days and forty nights, and explained it by saying: “Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God.” (Matthew 4:2-4.) Prophet Moses also had fasted forty days and forty nights (Exodus 34:28).

The purpose of fasting in Islam as practiced by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAS) includes (a) develop and strengthen our powers of self-control, so that we can resist wrongful desires and bad habits, and therefore guard against evil. In fasting, exercising our ability of self-restraint, so that we can then apply it to our everyday life to bring about self-improvement; (b) to attain nearness and closeness to Almighty Allah (God) so that He becomes a reality in our lives. The rigors of fasting purely for the sake of following a Divine commandment, knowing and feeling that He can see all our actions however secret, it intensifies the consciousness of God in our hearts, resulting in a higher spiritual experience; (c) to learn to refrain from usurping other’s rights and belongings. In fasting we voluntarily give up even what is rightfully ours; how can then we think of taking what is not ours but someone else? (d) Charity and generosity are especially urged during Ramadan. We learn to give, and not to take. The deprivation of fasting makes us sympathize with the suffering of others, and desirous of alleviating it, and it makes us remember the blessings of life which we usually take for granted.

The object of fasting is that a person should abstain from the food which nourishes the body and obtain through fasting the other religious food which satisfies and brings solace to the soul. Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad said: “People are unaware of the real nature of fasting. Fasting is not just the state of remaining hungry and thirsty. Its nature and effect can only be discovered by experience. The human makeup is such that the less food is consumed, the greater is the purification of the soul and the development of the powers of inner vision. God’s purpose is that you should reduce one kind of food (physical) and increase the other kind (spiritual). The person fasting must remember that the aim is not merely to remain hungry; he should be engrossed in the remembrance of God so as to attain severance from worldly desires.

Fasting a full month with Islamic commitment would make the believers strong spiritually. Those who truly fast for the sake of reaching to God – and not merely as a custom or formality- should be absorbed in the praise and glorification of God, and in meditating upon His Unity. Maulana Muhammad Ali said: “The real purpose of fasting is to attain righteousness. A person who undergoes hunger and thirst, but does not behave righteously, has done nothing. If someone is told the aim and object of doing a particular duty, and he does that duty but does not attain the required aim and object, it is as if he has not done that duty.” The Maulana used very strongly to urge the members of the Muslim community to say the tahajjud prayers during the month of Ramadan: “You have to rise early in any case to begin the fast; rise even earlier, for half an hour or an hour, and say tahajjud prayers.”

Many people have tried different kinds of fasting. Some will drink only juice for a day, or eat only fruit, or stay away from any sugar or starches, or leave alcohol for a period. It seems strange to most folks, the idea of Muslims fasting in the month of Holy Ramadan. What is the significance of Ramadan? Isn’t it a very harsh practice? Is it just a time when Muslims sleep and fast and hardly work all day; and eat, drink, enjoy and stay awake all night? What is the spirit of Ramadan?

Islamic fasting is not just about staying away from food alone and doing all devilish things 24 hours. There are as many levels of fasting as there are facets to being human. Proper fasting should encompass all dimensions of human existence for it to have the divinely intended effect. The following are some of the significant levels of fasting: Ritual level of fasting requires that the basic rules for fasting be fulfilled, which are avoiding food, drink and sexual intercourse between dawn and sunset for 29 or 30 days each year. On this level, one is following the letter of the laws regarding fasting without particular consideration for the spirit of fasting. It is the ground floor which must be fulfilled for the fast to be Islamically correct, but the other levels must be added for the fast to have any real impact on the fasting person. Fasting on this level alone will not benefit one spiritually, except the perspective of submission to divine instructions, if one chooses to follow the ritual consciously and not merely according to tradition. Thus, by itself, the ritual level will not purify one of sin or atone for sin.

Fasting on the “physical” level causes the fasting person to experience the pangs of hunger and thirst – when the prophetic (Sunnah) way of fasting is observed. Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) used to consume a very light meal before the dawn (Suhur) and moderate meal (iftar) to break the fast at sunset, while scrupulously avoiding filling his stomach. He is reported to have said, “The worst container a human being can fill is his stomach. A few morsels of food to keep a person’s back straight are sufficient. The Prophet (peace be upon Him) used to break his fast with a few fresh or dried dates and a glass of water just before beginning the sunset prayer. This level allows the fasting person to experience the pangs of hunger and thirst and thereby develops sympathy in him or her for those starving and dying of thirst in other parts of the world.

Islamic fasting cum prayers lead the faithful from the ritual, psychological and physical levels to spiritual level to help live as enlightened Muslims. On the physical level, some chemicals in the brain that transmit messages and create feelings, called neurotransmitters, are affected by fasting. Fasting encourages the endorphin neurotransmitter system, related to the feeling of well-being – and euphoria, to produce more endorphins and, in fact, makes the true believers feel better. This is similar to the effect of exercise but without the physical work. It has also been noted by medical experts that fasting improves the physical health in numerous ways. For example, during the fast, the body uses up stored cholesterol (fat) that is often deposited in the blood system, as well as in other fatty areas of the body. So, we find it does help keep the body firm and minimizes the danger of heart attacks.

The difference between the ritual level and the physical level is, a person doing only ritual fasting may eat large meals before beginning the fast and immediately upon ending the fast, and not feel any hunger or thirst throughout the whole month. However, like level one, if the fasting person does not incorporate the other levels of fasting, the fast will only be physically exhausting. The Holy Prophet of Islam (peace be upon him) said, “Maybe a fasting person will gain nothing but hunger and thirst from fasting.”

The sexual instinct and drives are harnessed on this level of fasting. In these times where the media continually plays on sexual desires to promote and sell products, the ability to control these powerful desires is a plus. Fasting even physically reduces sexual desires and the fact that the fasting person has to avoid anything which could stimulate him psychologically helps to further lower the libido. But committed fasting makes the believers derive all spiritual benefits as well.

Prophet Muhammad (SAS) said, “O youths, whoever among you can marry let him do so, for it restrains the eyes and protects the private parts. He who is unable to marry should fast because it is a shield.” By restraining from sexual acts, even though they are permissible, the fasting people make it easier for themselves to restrain from forbidden sexual acts when they are not fasting.

Fasting on physical level involves controlling the many negative emotions which simmer in the human mind and soul. For example, among the most destructive emotions is anger. Fasting helps bring these emotions under control. Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon Him) said: “When one of you is fasting, he should abstain from indecent acts and unnecessary talk, and if someone begins an obscene conversation or tries to pick an argument, he should only tell him, “I am fasting.” So, on this level, whatever negative emotions challenge the fasting person must be avoided. A person has to abstain from the lewd conversation and heated arguments. Even when one is on the right, it is better to let that right go and keep one’s emotional fast intact. Likewise, the negative emotion of jealousy is reduced, as every fasting person is reduced to the common denominator of abstinence; no one is externally superior to another in this regard.

In real fasting, humans realize several levels of meanings of life. The psychological level helps the fasting person psychologically to control evil thoughts and trains him or her, to some degree, how to overcome stinginess and greed. The Prophet (peace be upon him) said, “Allah has no need for the hunger and the thirst of the person who does not restrain himself from telling lies and acting on them even while observing the fast.” In this age of immediate gratification, when the things of the world are used to fulfill human needs and desires almost as soon as they have them – the ability to delay gratification is an important skill. What is between immediate gratification and delayed gratification is patience. During the fast, the believers learn patience – and the benefits of it.

Fasting gives one the opportunity to overcome the many addictions which have become a major part of modern life. Food, for many people, provides comfort and joy – and the ability to separate oneself from it gives the fasting people the psychological benefit of knowing that they do have some degree of control over what they do and what they do not do. From a psychological perspective, it ‘s nice to be somewhat detached from the things of the world. There is nothing wrong with enjoying a good and full life – in fact, one can and should expect that. However, it is important that Muslims can detach ourselves from material things so that they do not become the most important part of their lives to determine our faith.

In Islam, to establish the final spiritual level – the highest and most important level of fasting, the level of Allah-consciousness, Prophet Muhammad SAS (peace be upon Him) made the renewal of the intention for fasting a requirement for every day of fasting. He was reported to have said, “Whoever does not intend to fast before Fajr (the dawn) will have no fast.” The daily renewal of intention helps to establish a spiritual foundation of sincerity essential for the spiritual cleansing effects of fasting to operate. Sincere fasting purifies and atones for sin, as the Prophet (peace be upon him) said, “Whoever fasts Ramadan out of sincere faith and seeking his reward from God, his previous sins will be forgiven.” He was also reported to have said, “From one Ramadan to the next is atonement for the sins between them.”

Fasting, like other Islamic requirements like daily prayers and holy Hajj, is not a mere formality to be completed somehow as a burden but it has a spiritual significance attached to it, and hence it needs to be performed with utmost sincerity and total commitment.

Ramadan Observations

Islamic fasting is not merely about denying our body food and water. It also involves arguably the more taxing challenge of avoiding ill speech, arguments, loss of temper and malicious behavior. When combined with the previous levels of fasting, the spiritual level transforms a person from within. It restores, revives and regenerates the fasting person’s spirituality and radically modifies his or her personality and character. These are the precious products of a heightened state of God-consciousness. A successful fasting enables us to become pure in thoughts and deeds.

Fasting is primarily between the person and God, as no one can be sure that any person is fasting. Because of this intimate aspect of fasting, Allah was quoted by the Prophet (peace be upon him) as saying. “Every act of Adam’s descendants is for themselves, except fasting. It is meant for Me alone, and I alone will give the reward for it.”

Self-purification as the central part of spiritual development is the goal of fasting during Holy Ramadan. It is, of course, wrong to presume that just fasting without any religious commitment in the Holy month of piety and compassion would add more wealth to us. Fasting is performed as a duty of Muslims for Allah’s kindness toward us.

Self-purification could be attained only by performing the fasting cum prayers at all its levels. If Muslims fast with ill-feelings intact and just for dirty money or similar other favors, they do not seek self-purification, On the contrary, by such selfish or negative motives in fasting they refuse to be self-purified in spiritual form. These Muslims care nothing about the Hereafter life.

Truth and truthfulness, kindness and compassion are the foundations of self-purification. Whether they fast or not, if Muslims do not tell lies or at least avoid telling lies they could be sure of reaching the truth zone. But if they decide to continue to avoid lies, they indirectly approach the spiritual domain. However, if upon the close of holy fasting, Muslims resume all bad habits, including telling lies, they in fact directly kick the holy fasting month.

If humans- Muslims – have not changed their life patterns, even after fasting 30 days year after year it could only signify hopelessly permanent hollowness in humans! That also may mean Muslims systemically refuse to accept the importance of arrival of Holy Prophets to the world to guide the humanity.

Importantly, Muslims could perform fasting, prayers and other religious duties not merely as a formality for favors from God or people. Spirituality and self-purification have got much to do with this notion. If Muslims have fooled, deceived or harmed anyone, deliberately or otherwise, they need to repent.

Sincere fasting brings one closer to Allah and earns a special reward. The Prophet (peace be upon him) informed that there is a gate in Paradise called Rayyan reserved for those who fast and he also said, “When Ramadan comes, the gates of Paradise are open.”

Patience and Mercy are the important virtues we all need in these harried times to live as good humans. The month of Ramadan is viewed as a month-long school where graduates leave with a developed sense of self-control in areas including diet, sleeping and the use of time. The degree to be obtained by the believers could be called as Self-purification.

For this to happen, let bad, cunning or negative thoughts leave your mind, and good thoughts enter your thoughts system to help you make a better and purposeful spiritual life. The Holy month of Ramadan is the best time for that auspicious endeavor.

Simply put, in saying that we have observed Ramadan fasting, we should also mean we are now purified with spiritual thoughts, away from selfish, hypocritical, corrupt, malicious motives of ordinary life.

As Ramadan fasting is sort of preparation for the enlightened life as well as life Hereafter, Muslims need to ensure that they would be qualitatively different –purified in body, mind, heart, thoughts, soul at least partially to begin with- when Holy Ramadan month arrives next year.

Let us make Holy Ramadan purposeful. Let us continue throughout the year with whatever good tidings we practice during the Holy Ramadan. Let us be away from mischief and sins.

May Allah protect all Muslims from devilish eyes, from sinful, destructive designs of enemies of Islam!

May God save the globe and humanity from getting destroyed by the aggressive nuclear or conventional or just terror wars by big powers to showcase their newly developed high precision weapon systems for prospective regional arms merchants.

May God grant true faith, peace, happiness, and prosperity for entire humanity!