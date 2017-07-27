CRICKETISM: Indo-Lanka joint cricket exercises!

-Dr. Abdul Ruff Colachal

Sri Lankan bowlers enjoy too much by offering big scores to Indians for return favors in Test.

Test cricket for five long days was invented by the cunning colonial masters of Great Britain to keep the colony youth busy with a useless thing like watching cricket matches and enjoy 6s and 4s. Drugs and liquors were flowing to make the youth week.

Indians knew how to clap for the fake things.

The old practice is still in vogue, and many batboys have been created by the bowlers and mafia, and most of them got national awards.

Cricketers believe that those who buy tickets and come to watch cricket dramas are the worst kind of fools as they cannot see through the hidden dramas involved in the match which only a few select “informed” guys see but don’t talk about it.

Poor cricket fans who do not even know that cricketer-frauds take them for bloody fools.

Generally, BCCI and Indians do not agree to play in small countries like Lanka and Bangladesh unless they are promised big scores. Now India is in Sri Lanka, and Lankans know the needs of each batboy and would have to serve India.

India always wants to bat first, and that happens even when it loses the toss as the opposing team would choose to bowl, allowing poor Indians to bat first. This time, Indian won the toss and elected to bat first, knowing that SL will have to make India shine. It seems the deal was for 600 and more for India and host Lankans has kept their word. Now it is India’s turn to repay at least one 100 and a couple of the 50s. India will have to do that because their more tests and SL could be reckless too.

What both have agreed upon is a top secret and not even the PMs these countries can know. Only after the match, we can know. The commentators are paid to keep the spectators permanently f insane by supporting the batboys and their 50s and 100s.

Last night they discuss and make amendments for the next day. They are playing not for the spectators but only for personal bat boys though it is a team game. Their hidden agenda is just like of “terrorism,” and any state apparatus.

Cricketism never allows any truth or facts come to light through media. In fact, the regime, controlled by corporate lords, also supports and defends all secret deals and gambling.

Sri Lankan bafoony bowlers are powering India towards 4oo for just three wickets. Since Kohli could not get any runs, SL offered two big 100s to Indian bat boys add to their bogus records for national awards. SL also wants at least one 100 from India bowlers, and hence they toil in the sun to retain Indian boys at the crease. With a first pitch which is meant to offer anybody 100 runs. Any stupid fellow who can hold the bat properly can hit an easy 100 or at least 50 even when bowlers are reckless, and fielders are over watchful.

The bowlers jump up and down like monkeys when by chance a wicket falls. That is a big show to fool the public.

Both Indian and Lankan bosses and mafia must be busy dissing the quick exit of their “favorite Kolhi. Lankans swear they did not do any harm Kohli and he only spoiled his chance for 100 easy runs. In fact, Lankans were ready to offer 200 runs to Dhawan as well. To prove to India that they indeed did not mean any harm to Indian batboys, they might offer 300 to Pujara, another 10o to the other batboy Rahane at the crease.

It is cricketism norm that if the top batboys do not get enough runs, the next batboy or batgirl will get enough runs to munch. Since Indian batboys are fed nicely with runs, Indian bowlers won’t get any big runs, including Ashwin and Jadeja who, if bat boys fail, would be given enough runs for lunch or dinner as the case maybe.

Yes, Lankans are making the match interesting to Indians and the spectators by offering bat boys runs and without in fact trying for wickets, because their bat boys also need the 50s and 100s from India. If Lankans annoy Indian batboys, then, big brother India cannot only tolerate it.

It appears Indians are enjoying too much. Even if they are not told already, Indians believe the Lankans have decided to offer India 600-700 runs so that India could easily win by an innings and big runs. If the hosts are feeding them with sumptuous foods and liquor, why not Indian enjoy? It is almost sure that Lankan batboys would collapse one after another before the Indian bowlers like a huge heap of spoiled vegetables and rotten onions. Will Indian bowlers be reckless?

That is the beauty of the match fixing.

Even as the match for 100s and 50s and more, is on, mafia guys are busy with gambling operations that benefit the crickets and boards. Cricketers like film actors are pampered by the media of corporate lords who finance cricketism, film production political parties and elections.

Cricket matches promote liquor and drugs. False bowling and fielding and more 4s and 6s for bogus bat boys!

That is cricketism, mafia operations, and bogus regime awards.

That is the state sponsored racket!!!