China to assert claims of disputed areas with India

By Kerry Garner

The China Daily said “playing the Dalai Lama card” was never a wise choice for New Delhi. “If India wants to continue this petty game, it will only end up in paying dearly for it”, the article ends. China claims the state as “South Tibet”.

India will pay “dearly” if it continues to play the Dalai Lama card against China, a Chinese commentator warned on Friday.

India can have no interest in China’s premier policy of OBOR to strengthen its neighbourhood influence.

Though India and China have made little progress toward resolving their territorial disputes in recent years, the issue had largely been shelved and pushed down the bilateral agenda as the two sides sought to cooperate on other issues. New Delhi is considering the invitation. As it opens up a new front, that had been actually addressed by BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee with the successive Congress government carrying it forward. India should instead bolster its border defences. However New Delhi is now looking to BRICS to revive sagging relations somewhat with a summit preceded by ministerial level talks.

The Chinese move “unsurprisingly set the Indian media ablaze”, the article, written by Ai Jun, reads.

China additionally reacted to the Dalai Lama’s planned visit by summoning the Indian ambassador in Beijing. With this letter he has also sent out a terse message to China.

Upping the ante, China has for the first time announced “standardised” official names for six places in Arunachal Pradesh, days after it lodged strong protests with India over the Dalai Lama’s visit to the frontier state. And India, every time fearlessly chooses to go against them. To rebuff this move, it is not enough for the external affairs ministry to say – quite correctly – that giving cooked-up Chinese/Tibetan names to towns in a neighbour’s territory can’t make it your own.

The state media here said the move was aimed at reaffirming China’s claim over Arunachal Pradesh.

These changes were implemented on April 13th just after the ending of Dalai Lama’s nine-day tour to Arunachal Pradesh. Standardising the names from the angles of culture and geography could serve as a reference or leverage when China and India negotiate border issues in future, Guo said.

Lu said the Dalai Lama supported that stand.

China had earlier this week given a new name, Wo’gyainling, to Guling Gompa, located on the outskirts of Tawang.

